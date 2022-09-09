Grafton County Farm Committee Eyes Educational Focus, Develops Mission

The new Grafton County Farm Committee has held its first meeting as part of an effort to develop a mission for the county farm, which some members believe should focus less on productivity and more on being a tool for education to make the farm sustainable into the future.
To that end, the committee and county commission are looking to reduce the dairy herd to reduce expenses, partner more with the University of New Hampshire Cooperative Extension, and bring back local 4-H students.
Once a mission is developed, the goal is to bring on a permanent farm manager by early next year and possibly have some concrete plans to implement for the 2023 growing season.
“We’re at the very early stages and are throwing around some ideas of where the farm will be in 10 years,” Grafton County Commissioner Linda Lauer, of Bath, said Friday.
A driving reason behind the farm’s struggles in recent years has been the lack of labor from inmates at the Grafton County House of Corrections, which, when jail populations were higher before the bail reform law of 2019, supplied much of the farm labor.
Several full-time county farm workers had managed the farm.
But the inmate model is no longer there, said GCHOC Superintendent Tom Elliott.
Committee members agreed and said the model is not likely to come back and a new plan, therefore, needs to be developed.
“In determining the future direction of the farm, it’s time for a reevaluation based on the change in the inmate status,” said Lauer.
During the county commission’s Aug. 30 meeting, commission chair Wendy Piper said the commission and committee need to create a new mission and purpose for the farm that is sustainable, given the extreme challenges it is facing.
At the meeting, Glenn Libby, retired GCHOC superintendent who is the interim farm manager, said he believes the farm needs to go in the educational direction for the entire county. If the farm is about education and not productivity, he believes it can survive.
Schools throughout the county could visit the farm for learning experiences, said GCHOC Sgt. A.J. Griffin, who is also a committee member.
If the county no longer has inmate farm labor, the 4-H youth who regularly visited the farm years ago can return, said Lauer.
In July, the commission decided that the dairy herd headcount needs to be reduced for staffing reasons.
Currently, there is just Libby as interim manager and a herdsman, and cows need to be milked twice a day, seven days a week, which can create burnout for just two employees, said Lauer, who added that the herd, whatever size it will be, needs to be handled by salaried employees.
If inmates are available, they can be used to supplement labor, but the farm should not rely on them for day-to-day operations, said Elliott.
The farm needs to be based on farm staff running it without inmate labor, the future of which is unknown, he said.
Going forward, the county needs to determine what the final herd size is going to be and what that will mean for crops for a herd of that size, said Libby, who had been working at the county farm for more than a year before he was appointed interim farm manager in August.
The size and footprint of the farm is the immediate concern, he said.
The farm committee meets for the second time on Monday.
Lauer on Friday said the committee — which includes Heather Bryant, of UNH Cooperative Extension; Pam Gilbert, of the Grafton County Conservation District; the three county commissioners; and farm and GCHOC staff —plans to meet regularly, about every two weeks.
The current challenge is that working farms don’t make any money, thus the rationale for the greater educational component, she said.
“If our goal is to make money, we’re going to fall short,” said Lauer. “I think we’re in a unique opportunity at the county because we can do crop trials that the average farm in Grafton County is not going to want to do and risk losing income. We can do these trials and that knowledge base goes out to everyone in the county. This is just my own personal vision, but I’m envisioning the farm as the place where new techniques can be evaluated and passed on to area farmers.”
At one time, 4-H students were very involved and had county farm calves they raised and showed at the fair, she said.
Another youth program called Agriculture in the Classroom could expose local youth to agriculture with tours of the county farm, said Lauer.
In total, county taxpayers don’t pay a large portion of the county farm budget (projected farm revenues for fiscal year 2023 are $432,564 and its expenses $605,755) because revenues offset a lot of the expenses, she said.
“Reducing the herd size would reduce our revenue but would also reduce our feed cost,” said Lauer. “We’re going to have the ability to sell some crops that right now we save to feed our cows. I don’t think the financial impact is really going to be that severe. We are cutting back on the dairy herd, but we’re not eliminating it. Our expenses are also going to drop.”
With a greater focus on education, the county will also look to see if grant funding opportunities are available, and that’s why Gilbert was asked to serve on the farm committee, said Lauer.
UNH has been a partner for several years, and several years ago took over a section of the farm’s vegetable field and converted it into a high tunnel for experimentation, growing tomatoes for a few years and last year eggplant and this year cucumbers.
“They are doing experiments to pass on best-growing information to the farmers,” said Lauer.
The county farm also has a timber stand, but it has grown up with wood of no value, and one idea is to have a controlled burn in one area with the hope of encouraging oak to come back, which is a much higher-value tree species, said Lauer.
“That is one where the county essentially donates a little patch of forest and all the other funding comes from outside, but the benefits to local tree farmers are pretty significant if we can help them a grow a more high-value timber,” she said.
A worthy goal would be to hone a plan for the 2023 season, said Lauer.
“For sure, we will be talking about how much corn we need to grow and what crops we want to grow next year,” she said. “It’s all on the table. Right now, I think the entire farm operation is on the table.”
