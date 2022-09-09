Grafton County Farm Committee Eyes Educational Focus, Develops Mission

Over 200 Woodsville Elementary students visited the Grafton County Farm and picked out their very own pumpkin during the longstanding “Pumpkin Day” on Oct. 19, 2021. (Contributed photo)

The new Grafton County Farm Committee has held its first meeting as part of an effort to develop a mission for the county farm, which some members believe should focus less on productivity and more on being a tool for education to make the farm sustainable into the future.

To that end, the committee and county commission are looking to reduce the dairy herd to reduce expenses, partner more with the University of New Hampshire Cooperative Extension, and bring back local 4-H students.

