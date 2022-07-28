Grafton County Farm May Be Facing Final Days

Is the Grafton County Farm, the last government-run farm in New Hampshire and New England, facing its last days?
County officials recently discussed the farm that is running at a financial loss and expressed an intent to explore potential partners, such as the University of New Hampshire and a local dairy farm, that could be brought in to help put the county farm on a more sustainable path.
On July 12, during the Grafton County Commission’s second meeting of the new fiscal year, commissioner Wendy Piper said the farm is facing challenges regarding its future operations.
According to the meeting minutes, Commissioner Omer Ahern, a proponent of keeping the county farm, said he reached out to former New Hampshire Department of Agriculture Commissioner Steve Taylor and former New Hampshire Farm Bureau President Denis Ward, of Monroe, for their thoughts.
Both, said Ahern, believe the farm is a good resource and closing it down would be a bad idea.
Grafton County Commissioner Linda Lauer, in response to Ahern’s position that she and Piper want to close the farm, said she and Piper do not want to shut it down.
But the current inmate situation at the Grafton County House of Corrections, which has traditionally provided inmate labor to the farm, is such that the county has no reliable labor source and the alternative is to hire an additional employee, said Lauer.
The farm, she said, would then be operating at a larger loss. She asked how the county could justify that to taxpayers.
There are benefits to the farm, but do those benefits outweigh the loss to taxpayers, asked Lauer.
The bail reform law, which eliminated cash bail in the majority of cases and allows most defendants to be out of jail as their case pends, and the COVID-19 pandemic have destroyed the labor force at the farm, said Piper.
And farm manager Grant Nelson is departing for professional and personal reasons, she said.
Piper said the farm and house of corrections program was thoroughly researched and vetted and was determined not to be cost-effective and the county would be paying more to feed inmates than it currently pays.
Legislation, she said, would have to be passed to allow the county to slaughter and process its own meat, and farm staff do not want to slaughter animals.
The county farm includes a dairy operation, small piggery, and a tree farm, and it includes fields to grow several varieties of vegetables and crops that are made available to the house of corrections and county nursing home and are also sold to the general public at the farm stand across the highway.
The farm’s potatoes have also gone to local food pantries.
At the July 12 meeting, Ward said his concern is that when the farm is shut down it is gone forever and he believes there should be further discussion before such a step is taken.
When the Farm Advisory Committee met, one discussion was about downsizing the herd, he said.
Suggesting another possibility, Ward said UNH Cooperative Extension would like the opportunity to use more farmland for projects in which farmers can be invited.
He said he knows the labor situation will not improve and the commissioners will do what they need to do, but he believes the farm should remain open in some capacity and he hopes that the commissioners will not make an abrupt decision.
Howard Hatch, the owner of the Hatchland dairy farm in North Haverhill, said finding sufficient help is challenging for many farms.
Hatch, who also wants the county farm to continue, said he has all of the licensing to process dairy products at Hatchland and he would be willing, to some extent, to have the county work in conjunction with Hatchland.
Other farmers have an interest in helping the county farm, said Hatch.
Ward said he believes the Grafton County Farm is a great asset and the county needs to get out of the mindset of running it as a commercial farm to take the pressure off.
Piper said the struggles of the county farm make for a difficult conversation and the hope is that the county can meet with UNH Cooperative Extension and continue the conversation.
She said the county will continue to research all available options.
According to Grafton County’s fiscal year 2023 budget, which took effect July 1, the county farm’s projected revenues are $432,564 and its expenses $605,755.
County farms in New Hampshire have gradually fallen by the wayside through the decades.
In 2010, the Coos County Delegation voted to end dairy operations at the Coos County Farm after years of financial losses.
In March 2011, the Coos County Commission voted to close the county farm entirely and lease the farmland.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.