Grafton County:Fiber Ordered, County Broadband Project Advances

As Grafton County awaits word on whether it will receive a $26.2 million U.S. Department of Commerce grant for its county-wide, fiber-based, high-speed broadband build-out, the county broadband committee is moving the project forward and expects to make significant strides in 2022.
“We’ve got the fiber order placed to be ready to build it,” Nik Coates, chairman of the Grafton County Broadband Committee, said Tuesday. “We’ve secured the materials and there’s 350-plus miles of fiber. The contractor that we’ve brought in to design the project [a company called eX2] went ahead and ordered it because they do these projects all the time around the country.”
The project involve designing and building a broadband backbone that municipalities can tap into.
The goal is to improve high-speed broadband across the county, eliminate or reduce the number of dead zones, and give a boost to residents, small business, hospitals, first responders, schools and other stakeholders.
While Grafton County was expected to hear back about the grant that would be awarded by the Commerce Department’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration in mid-November, delays extended it to December, then January, then early February, and it’s now expected to get word by about mid-February, he said.
If the NTIA grant doesn’t come through, the county has opportunities for other sources of funding that can keep the project on track, said Coates.
“Based on the comments we had back and forth with the NTIA, we walked away from several conversations feeling pretty good,” he said. “If we weren’t in the running, they wouldn’t have kept asking us questions and wouldn’t have spent a lot of time on an application they weren’t funding or least taking seriously. Regardless of whether or not we get this grant, we’re still trucking along. We’re designing and engineering this project so it will be ready whether this is the funding source or there’s another source.”
As the final design advances, coming up this month are regional meetings with municipalities (there are 39 in Grafton County).
Towns can use federal stimulus money from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
“We are also working with the towns on getting their designs ready, so when the infrastructure money comes, whenever that is in 2023, they’re going to have the proverbial shovel-ready design ready to go,” said Coates.
The February regional meetings will inform participating towns which specific steps they can take in the next six months.
If the NTIA grant comes through, the county, under Commerce Department rules, would have one year to build it, but would allow an extension for a second year.
“My guess is we’ll probably have all the bones up by the end of the year, and the fine-tuning will be if we get that extension,” said Coates. “But we’re not banking on it. If we said we’re going to build it in a year, we’ll build it in a year. As soon as ink goes on paper, crews are going to be hanging wire.”
The county broadband committee also plans to go before the Grafton County commissioners in the next few weeks to request additional ARPA funds to complete the final engineering for the “middle mile,” or backbone, of the network.
“We may be asking the county commissioners for additional dollars, as well for final engineering for all of the towns,” said Coates. “We are waiting for our engineer to give us how much that would cost … If it’s a number the committee thinks is reasonable, we are going to go to the commissioners and we’re going to say you could have 39 towns shovel-ready in a couple months that could be built into the backbone network for X amount of dollars.”
He called the available money for the county and municipalities “a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” that needs to be captured.
For the county’s municipalities, the high-level designs come at no cost to them because the county has already allocated ARPA funding, as well as Community Development Block Grant money for that purpose.
To date, 50 percent of the final design is complete for the backbone.
The remaining 50 percent could take a few more months, unless the NTIA grant comes through, which would speed things up, with the work being essentially nonstop until it is complete.
The final design for all the towns, if the money comes from the county, will take another couple of months to complete.
“Normally, this takes a lot longer, but we’re not waiting because we know that there’s money and the spigot’s about to be open,” said Coates. “If we don’t get the money, we have a good plan to move forward in another direction.”
Since it was established in September 2020, the county broadband committee has held numerous meetings and conducted research into available funding and how the build-out can be achieved.
The Haverhill-Woodsville regional meeting is scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 15 at Haverhill Town Hall.
Northern Grafton towns that include Littleton, Bethlehem and Sugar Hill have also inquired about steps they need to take to participate.
