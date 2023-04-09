Grafton County Jury, Judge Find Local Contractor Not Liable In Fraud, Unjust Enrichment Lawsuit
Grafton County Courthouse #filephoto

A Grafton Superior Court jury and a judge have found a Franconia contractor not liable in a civil lawsuit regarding a single-family house that he built on a property in Sugar Hill.

The case was brought against Gary G. Young Jr. and his company, G.G. Young Co. LLC, by Zen Water Co. and Charles Craig, administrator for the estate of Jordan Clement, Craig’s son, who owned real estate in Sugar Hill and died in February 2020.

