Grafton County Jury, Judge Find Local Contractor Not Liable In Fraud, Unjust Enrichment Lawsuit

A Grafton Superior Court jury and a judge have found a Franconia contractor not liable in a civil lawsuit regarding a single-family house that he built on a property in Sugar Hill.
The case was brought against Gary G. Young Jr. and his company, G.G. Young Co. LLC, by Zen Water Co. and Charles Craig, administrator for the estate of Jordan Clement, Craig’s son, who owned real estate in Sugar Hill and died in February 2020.
According to court records viewed on Friday, the petitioners, all from Philadelphia, alleged that Young, in the 2010s, received a total of $385,000 for labor and materials (more than double the project cost, they argued, after additional money was paid to Young) for a new house that was structurally defective, not in a habitable condition, was not completed by the agreed-upon date, and did not comply with the town of Sugar Hill’s building code.
As a result, Clement, in 2019, sold the Sugar Hill property at a significant loss, they argued.
Documents state that beginning in the mid-2010s, Craig had coordinated and funded the project from Pennsylvania.
In their 11-count lawsuit, the petitioners alleged one count of breach of contract, two counts of negligence, two counts of breach of the implied warranty of workmanlike quality, two count of unjust enrichment, two counts of fraud/intentional misrepresentation, and two counts of violation of the New Hampshire Consumer Protection Act.
On March 31, after a four-day trial, the jury found Young and his company not guilty on the seven counts of breach of contract, breach of implied warranty of workmanlike quality, negligence, and fraud/intentional misrepresentation.
Prior to trial, it was agreed by the parties that the four remaining counts, the two claims of unjust enrichment and the two claims of violating the Consumer Protection Act, would be decided by the court.
In Young’s post-trial memorandum on the remaining claims, his attorneys argued that “after three days of evidence, the jury determined in just under an hour that the parties had entered into a contract which Mr. Young did not breach and that Mr. Young did not make any misrepresentations to the plaintiffs. The court should similarly find that the evidence did not support claims for unjust enrichment and for violation of the Consumer Protection Act.”
The final claims went to a hearing on Thursday, when, a half hour of arguments made by attorneys on both sides, Judge Peter Bornstein concluded that the plaintiffs did not meet their burden of proof and found no evidence to support the final four claims against Young.
“Whatever agreement the parties entered into was extremely vague and and ill-defined,” he said.
To have an agreement to build a house for even $102,000, much less for $353,000 or the $150,000 that the plaintiff maintained was the original contact price, and having nothing in writing was, apart from being imprudent, implausible, he said.
Of the cash payments totaling $353,000 alleged to have been made by Craig, there are far more undocumented payments than there are documented payments, he said.
“I find the plaintiffs’ handwritten summary of those payments equally unpersuasive and I don’t ascribe any weight to it,” said Bornstein. “I never heard a satisfactory answer of why there were no receipts.”
The judge said the plaintiffs did not prove by a preponderance of the evidence that they paid the defendants any more than the $102,000 that the defendants acknowledged having received and did not prove their claim that the full value of the labor and materials was not incorporated into the project
Bornstein said he’s not in a position to find that the defendants received any benefits that would be unconscionable or that the defendants engaged in conduct that would raise an eyebrow in the world of commerce.
“Because of the ill-defined parameters of this agreement, it’s hard to tell and therefore hard for the plaintiffs to establish what was even expected and required of the defendants other than, at a minimum, the water-tight shell with the double exterior wall construction, to which the defendants testified,” he said. “I find the plaintiffs have not satisfied their burden of proof on their unjust enrichment claims and on their Consumer Protection claims and, therefore, I return verdicts for the defendants on all four counts.”
