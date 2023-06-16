Grafton County Looking At Significantly Reduced Broadband Expansion Project

As the expansion of fiber-based broadband advances in the northern New Hampshire, the commission of the state Business and Economic Affairs Department offered his perspective and said the expansion will be a game-changer for communities without. (Photo contributed by Getty Images)

After applying in September for a $26.2 million federal grant to build out fiber-optic broadband across Grafton County to improve service, fill dead zones and boost economic development, education, businesses and public safety, the county is now considering a significant reduction in project scope.

On Friday, however, former state Rep. Timothy Egan, D-Sugar Hill, who serves on the Sugar Hill Broadband Committee, said not all is lost and the $50 million set aside for the New Hampshire Electric Cooperative (NHEC) and $40 million for Consolidated Communications (CCI), from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, will go a long way toward building out broadband in the rural areas that need it.

