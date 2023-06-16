Grafton County Looking At Significantly Reduced Broadband Expansion Project

After applying in September for a $26.2 million federal grant to build out fiber-optic broadband across Grafton County to improve service, fill dead zones and boost economic development, education, businesses and public safety, the county is now considering a significant reduction in project scope.
On Friday, however, former state Rep. Timothy Egan, D-Sugar Hill, who serves on the Sugar Hill Broadband Committee, said not all is lost and the $50 million set aside for the New Hampshire Electric Cooperative (NHEC) and $40 million for Consolidated Communications (CCI), from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, will go a long way toward building out broadband in the rural areas that need it.
In 2021, the Grafton County Broadband Committee, formed in 2020 at a time when more federal dollars were being set aside for broadband efforts, first applied for a $26.2 million grant from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, only to be rejected in early 2022 amid limited funding and competition.
But the NTIA told the committee that the county’s application was strong and encouraged them to reapply.
Last fall, the Grafton County Commission authorized the committee to reapply for about the same amount.
The second application came with the endorsement of Gov. Chris Sununu, who wrote a letter of support to the NTIA, stating that New Hampshire has strong broadband infrastructure through much of the state, but because of topography and rural areas, providing it to all residents has been a challenge.
“A way to alleviate this and to help expand the state’s last-mile efforts is to supply middle-mile infrastructure to those areas,” the governor said to the NTIA. “I am comfortable this will enhance the state’s broadband efforts to connect every citizen, strengthen its digital equity programs, and be a pillar of New Hampshire’s long-term telecommunications strategy.”
The Grafton County Broadband Committee has been working to advance the middle mile, a 353-mile backbone to connect all communities, which can then tap into it.
Following that, communities can complete what is called the last mile, or “fiber to the home,” and are eligible for their own grant funding.
The county was expecting to hear from the NTIA on the status of the grant application in the February 2023 time frame.
But during the county commission’s meeting on June 6, according to those meeting minutes, Grafton County Administrator Julie Libby said as of May 22, the committee still had not heard anything, and on Memorial Day, she was contacted and asked to have a conversation with NTIA.
Libby had that conservation with Nik Coates, chairman of the broadband committee, and Katelyn Robinson, director of economic development for the Northern Community Investment Corp., which has been assisting the application process.
Libby told the commissioners that there are a number of issues with the NTIA grant application, mostly because of previous duplicative broadband projects, but if the county can work through them, it could receive $12 million, though the size of the county project would have to be significantly scaled down.
The grant requires a 30-percent match from the county, which would equate to $3.6 million and make for a total $15.5 million project, she said.
Some of the maps show duplicative projects in the past and the NTIA will not provide funding for projects that have been federally funded, said Libby.
Ex2, the project designer enlisted by the county, is working on some of the issues in the grant application, and the broadband committee is trying to identify ways to complete a majority of the original goal with money that might be received, she said.
The commission previously voted to come up with a $7.5 million match and the committee said it would find ways to raise money for the match, but nothing has happened, said Libby, who noted she will follow that up at the next committee meeting.
Wendy Piper, chair of the county commission, asked if the committee knew about the restrictions when its members submitted the application.
Libby said the committee was unaware of the issues and would not have known about them until the NTIA pointed them out.
To date, there are still populations in northern Grafton County towns that remain under-served or unserved, among them areas around Haverhill.
Egan on Friday said the Sugar Hill Broadband Committee, working with the Franconia Broadband Committee, is continuing to evaluate NHEC’s and CCI’s offerings to the towns, be it to residents, businesses or municipal infrastructure, to ensure that what the companies plan to offer when they begin providing service, and in terms of their build-out and timeline, is amenable to residents.
The $50 million for NHEC and the $40 million for CCI is specifically to build out broadband in rural areas in Grafton, Coos, and Sullivan counties to improve service in regions that needs it, and the companies that applied for the federal funding had to do so specifically for rural communities.
He suggested that Grafton County spend any money it receives wisely and not build a broadband backbone, because other providers are going to do that, and not focus on wiring fiber for towns because NHEC and CCI will do that.
The county instead might want to focus on connecting up high-speed broadband with schools, emergency services and public services as well as with libraries for those who don’t have computers, said Egan.
