Martha McLeod defeated Glenn Libby in the race for Grafton County Commission District 2.
McLeod, a Democrat from Franconia who served two terms in the New Hampshire House of Representatives until 2008, won with 7,293 votes, representing 52.28 percent of the total vote, according to results posted Wednesday evening by the New Hampshire Secretary of State.
Libby, a Republican from North Haverhill, netted 6,657 votes.
Commission District 2 represents towns that include Bath, Bethlehem, Easton, Franconia, Haverhill, Landaff, Lisbon, Littleton, Lyman, Monroe, and Sugar Hill.
In the race for Grafton County sheriff, incumbent Sheriff Jeff Stiegler, a Democrat from North Haverhill, will now enter a third term after defeating Republican challenger Steve Tatham, of Plymouth.
Stiegler won with 25,050 votes, representing 61.3 percent of the total vote.
Tatham netted 15,812 votes.
The sheriff’s race had an outcome that could have been unique if Tatham had won.
Tatham would have turned 70 midway through his first term.
The New Hampshire Constitution prohibits anyone 70 and older from holding the office of county sheriff.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.