Grafton County Nursing Home Stabilizes Staff

After concerns about a possible loss of nurses and staff, as well as reductions to programs at the Grafton County Nursing Home following the federal government’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, staffing numbers have stabilized and nursing home programs remain status quo.
On Nov. 8, the county commission, not keen on mandates but not wanting to lose the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid funding that makes up a large chunk of GCNH revenue, voted 2-1 to mandate vaccines for staff, with the second dose to be no later than Jan. 4.
Days later, they suspended their mandate after the state of New Hampshire joined other states in a lawsuit against the federal government that challenged the federal mandate.
Since then, the Supreme Court of the United States upheld the federal mandate for staff at nursing homes that receive federal funding.
On Jan. 18, the county commission voted 2-1 to again mandate vaccines for GCNH employees.
On Wednesday, GCNH Administrator Craig Labore said while staffing issues remain a challenge, as they do at other healthcare facilities across the state and nation, the current GCNH staffing level with the current resident census is sufficient for the time being.
“Things have tended to stabilize overall,” he said. “Certainly, the concern was there when the mandate was announced, but with time we’ve taken a very cautious implementation approach. When the lawsuit was filed, the commissioners supported the recommendation to pause implementation of the policy, to wait and see how it all played out. I think our staff members appreciated that approach.”
Some staff members who were awaiting the SCOTUS decision have now agreed to be vaccinated.
“We didn’t have a specific vaccination clinic and we’ve been getting the vaccine from our pharmacy and are just trying to schedule them around people’s availability,” said Labore.
To date, 87 percent of the roughly 160 GCNH staff members who work in any given week are vaccinated, which is about 10 percent more than the national average for long-term care facility workers, he said.
About 95 percent of the nursing home’s current count of 98 residents are vaccinated, about 8 percent higher than the national average of 87 percent for residents of long-term care facilities.
“We are anticipating having four full-time resignations because of the vaccine mandate,” said Labore. “The four positions will be two in our dietary department and two in our environmental services department. We’ve also lost what we refer to as an un-benefited, part-time position in our dietary department. It was a student dietary worker who didn’t want to receive the vaccine, so that individual resigned as well.”
Existing staff, however, is on board.
“Everybody else who is going to be here will receive the vaccine,” he said. “They wanted to wait and see how the Supreme Court decision turned out. They had stated if the ruling was upheld in the favor of the government, then they would receive the vaccine, and that’s what they’re doing right now.”
Challenges do exist.
“We certainly have open positions available and we’re no different from any other health care facility from that standpoint,” said Labore. “But when our regular anticipated staffing compliment is there we’re able to safely provide the care to the residents. There are challenges that we run into our with COVID-positive results coming in for staff, and the scrambling that has to come from the holes in the schedule that result from that.”
The GCNH is in a designated outbreak at the moment, with two residents testing positive for COVID-19 and 12 staff members who have tested positive.
The infections represent breakthrough infections, as the residents and staff had been previously vaccinated.
“We are working through that right now and I feel confident in our abilities to continue to go forward,” said Labore.
The GCNH has a total census capacity of 135 residents, a number around which it had hovered.
“Our current staffing is just not going to meet that average daily census number, but for what our census currently is I feel that our staffing will be sufficient enough to go forward, until the next challenge,” he said.
Labore called the virus “unrelenting” and full of surprises.
As for nursing home programs, there are no current plans to materially change any, he said.
With precautions and protocols, the nursing home has opened to what can be called full visitation, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week, with COVID screening for visitors and masks required.
“Visitation has been going fine and it’s open visitation in the resident neighborhoods,” said Labore.
In certain instances, such as where separation from a roommate is not able to be achieved, visitors are asked to take their loved one to another designated area off of the unit to visit, but otherwise, visits are taking place in the resident neighborhoods throughout the building, as well as in designated visitation areas the GCNH was using prior to resuming full visitation.
As for staffing, concerns remain for the future.
“We’re still not any different from any other health care facility,” said Labore. “We’re not immune to the staffing challenges that all health care facilities in our area and across the country are experiencing, but as it stands at the moment, with our census, we are doing all right.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.