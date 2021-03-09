Grafton County:Public Safety Dispatch To Service Some Coos Towns

In terms of public safety, it appears to be the end of one era in western Coos County (and just across the river in Vermont) and the beginning of a new one.
After providing public safety dispatch services out of the New Hampshire Department of Transportation’s District 1 headquarters in Lancaster for several decades, the DOT and Weeks Memorial Hospital will be ending those services by the end of 2020.
That announcement made last year prompted three Coos towns with police departments and three Vermont towns and three other Coos towns without police of their own to look for an alternative.
All have used dispatch at District 1.
Advancing now is a plan to service them through Grafton County Dispatch, in North Haverhill, which would be the central dispatch command center.
At least one Coos town has already signed a letter of intent with Grafton County.
If the switch goes through, as appears likely, it could occur in a few months, on about July 1 or afterward.
“All of this is preliminary discussion and we were asked to provide them information because they collectively as a group decided that they need to explore their options,” Tom Andross, the special deputy sheriff and communications director who heads up Grafton County’s dispatch system, said Monday.
The towns with police departments that have been serviced through DOT and WMC at District 1 are Whitefield, Lancaster and Northumberland.
The towns without police departments that are serviced by District 1 include Stark, Stratford and Dalton in Coos County, and Lunenburg, Guildhall and Maidstone in Vermont.
The latter two Vermont towns also don’t have their own fire service and are provided fire service by New Hampshire departments.
The nine communities have a total population of nearly 12,000 residents.
Grafton County dispatch can service all of them and with the intent to have no gaps or delays in service, said Andross.
“With today’s technology, you can be just about anywhere and do that kind of work,” he said.
It’s undetermined yet if the service for the Coos towns will require additional dispatchers.
“As soon as we start providing that service, we will begin asking that very question,” said Andross.
Timing is flexible.
“We could turn it up very quickly if they had a crisis, but we are trying to avoid that, and I believe the towns, in the preliminary conversations, are probably looking at July 1 or after that,” he said.
In addition to the public safety dispatch services at DOT’s District 1, there are three other regional dispatch systems within Coos County, said Andross.
At the moment, no other Coos towns are exploring service with Grafton County Dispatch, but if they do, Grafton County would be open to that conversation, he said.
Costs are being determined.
“I believe Grafton County’s commissioners will adopt a funding or assessment mechanism that is very similar, if not identical, to the one we use,” said Andross. “We assess our current towns based on activity at the dispatch center and I don’t see any reason for that to change.”
As for final approval, none is needed from the New Hampshire Department of Safety as agreements are between Grafton County and the individual municipalities.
DOT’s District 1 in Lancaster is the only DOT maintenance district that has provided public safety dispatch services, said James McMahon, assistant engineer for District 1.
DOT’s other maintenance districts — there are six of them across New Hampshire — only dispatch DOT maintenance crews.
DOT spokesperson Eileen Meaney and District 1 engineer Philip Beaulieu could not be reached for comment Monday for the reason why the public safety dispatch services are ending at District 1
During his Jan. 26 report to the Grafton County commissioners, Andross said Grafton County Dispatch has been in conversation with the town of Lancaster (the largest of the nine communities with nearly 3,300 residents) and the likelihood Grafton County will assist with public safety dispatch services later in 2021.
A way has been identified to connect the Grafton County Dispatch console to Lancaster’s, and there have been conversations with the state Department of Safety in regard to unexpected grant funding that can assist in completing that connection, he told the commissioners.
On March 1, Northumberland selectmen, after a 3-0 vote, signed a letter of intent to implement the plan for Grafton County Dispatch services and transfer Northumberland’s dispatch services from DOT in Lancaster to Grafton County.
In their letter, Northumberland selectmen said after a review of options, they intend to implement the plan proposed by Grafton County dispatch on or before July 1.
Dispatch services for Northumberland police and EMS that have been handled by DOT will be taken over by Grafton County with a proportionate cost of $25,650 for the balance of 2021, they said.
Some towns also have related articles on the annual town meeting, among them Lancaster.
Article 6 in Lancaster asks to see if the town will establish a dispatch services capital reserve fund for future costs of dispatch service for the town’s police, fire and ambulance and raise $50,000 to be placed in the fund, with the money to come from Lancaster’s unassigned fund balance.
