Grafton County Republican Committee Hosts U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw

U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw, (R-TX 2nd District) will headline a GOP dinner and joint fund-raiser hosted by the Grafton County Republican Committee and New Hampshire Republican Party.
Crenshaw will speak at the event that is scheduled for July 8 at the Grappone Center in Concord, with special guest New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu.
Tickets and sponsorships are available online at www.tinyurl.com/CrenshawEvent.
For more information or details, contact the New Hampshire Republican Party at info@nhgop.org or (603) 225-9341.
