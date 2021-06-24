Grafton County Republican Committee Hosts U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw
U.S. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX 2nd District) will headline a GOP dinner on July 8 in Concord that is hosted by the Grafton County Republican Committee and New Hampshire Republican Party.

Crenshaw will speak at the event that is scheduled for July 8 at the Grappone Center in Concord, with special guest New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu.

Tickets and sponsorships are available online at www.tinyurl.com/CrenshawEvent.

For more information or details, contact the New Hampshire Republican Party at info@nhgop.org or (603) 225-9341.

