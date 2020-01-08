Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
The Grafton County Sheriffs Department has been made aware of a very concerning scam involving a fraudulent caller who claims he is Sergeant Aaron Roberts or a Deputy with the Grafton County Sheriffs Department.
This scammer threatens community members and demands money or personal information. According to reports, the caller will state that this individual missed jury duty or some sort of civil or criminal obligation. In some instances, it appears that the scammer claims the party is able to resolve the matter by sending money orders or pre-paid credit cards.
