The Grafton County budget has passed for fiscal year 2021, which took effect last week, on July 1, and one state representative explained why she took a vote against it.
The Grafton County Delegation on June 22 voted 18-5 to pass the $48.527 million budget.
One of the five state representatives voting against it was Erin Hennessey, R-Littleton.
“While I am happy that Grafton County taxpayers will not have an increase in their county taxes this coming year, the lack of increase is thanks to federal government grants received by the county and not from a level-funded budget,” said Hennessey.
“If you remove the one-time federal government grants, the budget increased by over 4 percent,” she said. “If the county does not receive any additional stimulus money in fiscal year 2021, taxpayers could see a huge spike in their taxes next year. They’ll have to pay the 4-percent increase for 2021 and any additional increase for 2022. For this reason, I voted no on the Grafton County budget.”
The major change to the budget was the undesignated funds that were over-budget because of the federal Cares Act funds, said Hennessey.
The county’s estimated undesignated fund balance is around $5.2 million, which is 10.7 percent of the annual appropriations and falls right in the middle of the commissioners’ policy on fund balances of between 7 and 14 percent, said Grafton County Executive Director Julie Libby in a note to delegation members.
Before the delegation vote, the executive committee, in a 6-2 vote, passed a budget of $48.527 million, with an amount to be raised by taxes of $26.927 million, which represents a decrease .42 percent in the amount to be raised by taxes from fiscal year 2020, she said.
