Grafton County To Give $2 Million In ARPA Funding To Towns

Grafton County is planning to give a total of $2 million in federal stimulus funding to municipalities within the county, said a member of the Bethlehem Select Board.
During the board’s March 20 meeting, Bruce Caplain briefed his fellow board members on the plan, which comes after the Bethlehem Energy Commission, as it considers new projects to increase energy efficiencies throughout town, reached out to county officials about the $17 million in American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 federal stimulus funding received by the county.
County representatives said they didn’t know what they were going to do with some of it, said Caplain, who suggested that a portion of the money go to towns for energy projects.
“They thought about it … and the energy commission went back recently and had a few more conversations and they are going to give $2 million, some of it directly to towns, some of it to businesses, I think some of it to organizations, but it’s $2 million, and likely it will be about $50,000 for the town,” he said. “It hasn’t happened yet, but it should be coming.”
In response to a question from new Selectman Michael Bruno, Caplain said the money Bethlehem would receive would be based on a proposal that the energy commission would develop.
“Is there a top-of-the list request from the energy commission that says this what we can spend it on?” asked new Select Board member Nancy Strand.
“That’s what we’re trying to figure out,” said Caplain.
At the town level, Bethlehem still has some ARPA funding that has yet to be spent.
Board members will rank their priorities for what they believe the money should be spent on and will take votes on what to prioritize as a board.
Caplain noted that in the priorities listed so far, only $60,000 had been identified for municipal solar energy, not $160,000, as stated.
“Therefore, we have $193,000 left, which is a lot more to spend,” he said.
Under the ARPA rules, entities receiving funding have a deadline of Dec. 31, 2024, to obligate the money toward a specific project and a deadline of Dec. 31, 2026, to spend it.
