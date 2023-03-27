Grafton County To Give $2 Million In ARPA Funding To Towns
The town of Bethlehem, whose Select Board is pictured here on March 20, and other towns in Grafton County are set to receive some federal stimulus dollars that were awarded to Grafton County.

Grafton County is planning to give a total of $2 million in federal stimulus funding to municipalities within the county, said a member of the Bethlehem Select Board.

During the board’s March 20 meeting, Bruce Caplain briefed his fellow board members on the plan, which comes after the Bethlehem Energy Commission, as it considers new projects to increase energy efficiencies throughout town, reached out to county officials about the $17 million in American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 federal stimulus funding received by the county.

