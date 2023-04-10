Grafton County Towns Can Apply For Up To $50,000 In County Money

Grafton County is inviting its municipalities to apply for up to a maximum of $50,000 in American Rescue Plan Act federal stimulus funding received by the county. The money can go toward eligible municipal projects. Small businesses and nonprofit groups will also be able to apply for eligible projects.

Courtesy of federal stimulus funding, municipalities in Grafton County can apply for up to a maximum of $50,000 in stimulus money received by the county.

The money can go toward eligible municipal projects.

