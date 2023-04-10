Grafton County Towns Can Apply For Up To $50,000 In County Money

Courtesy of federal stimulus funding, municipalities in Grafton County can apply for up to a maximum of $50,000 in stimulus money received by the county.
The money can go toward eligible municipal projects.
Small business and nonprofit groups within Grafton County will also be able to apply for eligible projects.
The opportunity comes after the Grafton County Commission and Grafton County Executive Committee authorized to award towns some of the American Rescue Plan Act funding that was allocated in 2021 and 2022 to the county, which received more than $17 million in ARPA funding.
That portion of the money now allocated to municipalities can be used toward projects that run the gamut and align with the ARPA eligibility rules.
Eligible projects include the support of public health care expenditures, funding for COVID-19 mitigation efforts, medical expenses, behavioral healthcare, and certain public health and safety staff; the addressing of negative impacts caused by the pandemic and public health emergency, including economic harms to workers, households, small businesses, and the public sector; the replacement of lost public sector revenue; and premium pay for essential workers for those who bore the greatest risk because of their service.
Eligible municipal projects also include water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure investments.
The most flexible category is government services, leaving broad discretion to municipalities using lost public sector revenue for projects.
Examples include construction of schools and hospitals, road building, maintenance and other infrastructure, health services, general government administration, staff and administrative facilities, environmental remediation, and purchases for police, first responders and other public safety services, including the purchase of police and fire vehicles.
One town is already looking to put the money to work.
“We will be applying for equipment to replace a tractor in the Department of Public Works as they fall under public safety,” Littleton Town Manager Jim Gleason said Monday.
Littleton will meet the Grafton County deadline and will advise the Board of Selectmen during the board’s next regularly scheduled meeting on April 24, he said.
Under the county’s rules, towns can also combine applications with other towns for projects.
ARPA money cannot be used as a matching fund for other federal grants, but it can be used in conjunction with other federal funding for projects.
Applicants are invited to submit a detailed project proposal.
Project expenditures must be complete by June 30, 2024.
During the county commission’s March 31 meeting, the commissioners and county administrator Julie Libby set deadlines for municipalities, small businesses, and nonprofits.
Small business applications are due by April 28. Municipal applications are due by May 12.
Nonprofit applications, which are scheduled to go out on May 1, are due by May 26.
