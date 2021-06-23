Grafton County:With Mandates, Juvenile Diversion Program To See More Referrals

The goal is to divert juveniles from the court system and reduce the likelihood of them becoming repeat offenders as youth or adults.
A half-decade after launching, the director of alternative sentencing at Grafton County and local police officials presented the numbers and spoke of what they said are the successes of the juvenile restorative justice program at the county complex in North Haverhill.
Since the program’s inception, referrals to the county from some area towns that have no diversion programs of their own have risen.
Recent changes in New Hampshire law that mandate diversion first and court second, if diversion doesn’t work could increase that number.
Since at least 2017, Littleton has been the number one school-to-county pipeline, with eight in 2017 (accounting for nearly half of all referrals to the county), 12 in 2018 (accounting for 54 percent), 13 in 2019 (accounting for 87 percent), and three in 2020, the year of COVID-19 when schools were closed for several months and then resumed with some remote learning days during the week.
Haverhill ranked second in referrals in the years from 2017 to 2019.
“We definitely get a lot of referrals from Littleton,” said Renee DePalo, Grafton County’s alternative sentencing director. “It’s a busier area, they have multiple schools, and there are a lot of juveniles in the area with needs. We do work with the schools when juveniles are in our program … We are going to start seeing more juveniles because there are some new RSAs coming out that are going to encourage, almost force, juveniles into diversion if they’re not high risk, meaning the police departments would have to try diversion before they would go through with any type of court case.”
As for offenses, criminal mischief and marijuana-level drug offenses are the two most common juvenile misdemeanor offenses in Grafton County, and the average offender age is 14 to 16, she said.
In 2018, Littleton had six cases involving theft and willful concealment, and in 2019 had three cases involving threatening or misdemeanor simple assault, all of which qualified for diversion.
A criminal charge is dropped and expunged from the juvenile’s record following successful completion of the program.
Felony charges against minors are rare, said DePalo.
Referrals can be made by police or schools.
The restorative justice process involves a panel of community members who get a clear understanding of what happened and what led the juvenile to commit the crime, said DePalo.
“We go through an understanding process,” she said. “We get to know the kiddo, get to know their lives, what their family life is like, and really identify any risk factors. Then we create an agreement with that juvenile. Sometimes it’s community service, sometimes it’s writing letters of apology to the victim or the police department.”
Juveniles have been required to complete research projects, such as the effects of marijuana on the brain.
“We get creative,” said DePalo. “The goal is that they’re doing something to give back to their community, to rebuild or repair the harm that they’ve caused. There is community service a lot of the time and always an apology letter of some sort, whether it’s to the police department because they had to deal with a 14-year-old with a pot pipe when they could have been dealing with someone more severe, or to a property owner because they damaged property. There’s always some form of apology that has to happen and we require them to deliver those apology letters in person.”
According to the New Hampshire Juvenile Court Diversion Network, diversion can cost $2,400 per offender whereas some complicated court cases can run in the tens of thousands of dollars.
In addition to the reduced cost that comes with diversion, she said the recidivism rates for juvenile diversion programs in New Hampshire, which has 17 such programs statewide, are promising.
According to a state study, a juvenile’s likelihood of committing another offense within a one-year period after completing a diversion program is 20 percent lower than if they were sentenced in the traditional court system.
Nearly 60 percent had no arrests after three years.
By comparison, according to an Annie E. Casey Foundation study, 51 percent of New Hampshire juveniles who served time in a youth detention center were later sentenced for adult crimes.
Unless the circumstance is a violent offense, sexual assault, or serious drug use, Littleton police are mandated by statute to automatically implement diversion, said Littleton Police Chief Paul Smith.
Although travel from Littleton to North Haverhill can be a challenge for some families, Smith said the program has been very successful for Littleton, which, because of limited money, could not have a program of its own.
That accounts for why Littleton has the most referrals compared to some other communities that have their own programs, he said.
Diversion was implemented for juveniles in Grafton County by the former county attorney, Lara Saffo.
“We’ve been a strong supporter of the science and the numbers that prove these programs work,” said Smith. “The juvenile system is not supposed to be punitive in nature. It’s supposed to be rehabilitative. Using that methodology, these kids get back on track and understand why they did what they did.”
Under current rules, only if a juvenile fails out or commits new offenses would court be an option.
“They are given several bites of the apple before it goes down that road,” said Smith.
DePalo said, “The more education and prevention work we give to kids, the more we reduce the option for that school-to-prison pipeline.”
School Resource Officer
Another tool that can work with diversion is schools having a school resource officer, she said.
SROs are typically certified police officers of a municipality who work in the schools during the school year, with the municipality being reimbursed by the school district for the officer’s salary and benefits, and then do regular police patrol or other police work when school is not in session.
After the Lebanon School District discussed removing its SRO, DePalo wrote the school letter outlining the benefits.
Citing costs, the town of Littleton in 2008 eliminated its SRO, though some in town in recent years said they would like to see an SRO back at the Littleton high school and middle school.
“There’s a huge component to an SRO that people forget,” said DePalo. “It’s not just having a police officer in the school. It’s not about just law. There’s a lot of education that comes from the police in the school.”
SROs can answer questions students have on a range of topics, and because they are in schools each day they are also able to observe any changes in a student’s behavior and take a proactive approach before that behavior spills over into real trouble, she said.
“Their main role is to educate and be there as a support,” said DePalo. “They are trained to see these changes and to know the resources in the community for any needs that arise.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.