NORTH HAVERHILL, N.H. — Grafton County Registrar of Deeds Kelley Monahan recently announced completion of two major projects to the records of the registry.

Using American Rescue Plan Act ARPA funds, US Imaging was contracted to digitally scan and upload the gap years of 1890-1930 and the older indices to complete the digital data collection of close to five million images. All images from 1774 to the present are now online via the NHdeeds.org web portal using the free public search AVA or the professional, subscription search Laredo.

