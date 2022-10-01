NORTH HAVERHILL, N.H. — Grafton County Registrar of Deeds Kelley Monahan recently announced completion of two major projects to the records of the registry.
Using American Rescue Plan Act ARPA funds, US Imaging was contracted to digitally scan and upload the gap years of 1890-1930 and the older indices to complete the digital data collection of close to five million images. All images from 1774 to the present are now online via the NHdeeds.org web portal using the free public search AVA or the professional, subscription search Laredo.
Monahan believes it was vital for the public health and protection of public employee health during the COVID crisis to complete the digitization process, which allows people to search in the comfort and security of their own home. “By utilizing the professional scanning equipment and skills of US Imaging team we were able keep the remaining historic books intact and capture a crisp professional digital image,” she said.
Utilizing this image, phase two of the ARPA projects is now nearing completion with the production of two copies of micro-film of all five million digital images. One copy will be stored in North Haverhill at the County Complex and one will be stored off-site in a specially designed, atmospherically-controlled storage facility. Both projects combined total $350,000 of the $17 million in ARPA funding available to Grafton County.
“In the event of an interruption of the electrical grid or internet failure, using county generator power and our new micro-film reader we are able to record documents, search title and produce copies,” Monahan added.
