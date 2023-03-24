Grafton Superior Court:Arrest Warrant Issued For Man Accused Of Assaulting Police Officer

After he was a no-show at his arraignment on Monday, an arrest warrant has been issued for a Lisbon man facing extended terms behind bars for alleged assaults on a police officer and on a family member.
In February, John S. Cole, 31, was indicted at Grafton Superior Court on a Class B felony count of attempted second-degree assault by strangulation against a Lisbon police officer that carries an extended term of imprisonment, five Class A misdemeanor counts of simple assault against the officer that carry extended terms of imprisonment, a Class A misdemeanor of criminal threatening against the officer, and three Class A misdemeanor counts of domestic violence simple assault.
On Jan. 6 at a West Street residence in Lisbon, prosecutors said Cole threw a pack of cigarettes that struck a female family in the face and slapped her and punched her in the stomach.
When police became involved, Cole is alleged to have placed his hand on the throat of Lisbon Police Sgt. Derek Sullivan in an attempt at strangulation, and also to have pushed Sullivan and twisted Sullivan’s hand as he attempted to take a Taser from Sullivan.
According to the indictment, Cole is also accused of having told Sullivan to “meet him at his house so we can finish this.”
Prosecutors said Cole resisted arrest by repeatedly pulling his arms away from Sullivan and Sugar Hill Police Cpl Sarah Donahue as the officers were trying to handcuff and arrest him.
In New Hampshire, a Class B felony count carries a maximum New Hampshire State Prison sentence of 3 1/2 to 7 years.
A Class A misdemeanor count carries a maximum of 12 months in county jail.
According to the case summary viewed on Friday, no attorney is listed as representing Cole.
