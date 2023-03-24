Grafton Superior Court:Arrest Warrant Issued For Man Accused Of Assaulting Police Officer
John S. Cole

After he was a no-show at his arraignment on Monday, an arrest warrant has been issued for a Lisbon man facing extended terms behind bars for alleged assaults on a police officer and on a family member.

In February, John S. Cole, 31, was indicted at Grafton Superior Court on a Class B felony count of attempted second-degree assault by strangulation against a Lisbon police officer that carries an extended term of imprisonment, five Class A misdemeanor counts of simple assault against the officer that carry extended terms of imprisonment, a Class A misdemeanor of criminal threatening against the officer, and three Class A misdemeanor counts of domestic violence simple assault.

