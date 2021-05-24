A Bethlehem man is seeking to avoid prison by pleading guilty to felony charges of breaking into the state-owned Cannon Mountain Ski Area tramway building and stealing a pickup truck.
In March, Gavin S. Laleme, 19, was indicted by a Grafton Superior Court grand jury on a Class B felony count of burglary for breaking into the building on the night of Dec. 15, and a Class A felony of stealing a 2011 Ford F-150 pickup truck, owned by the state and valued at $7,500, and committing both offenses while out on bail on a previous criminal charge and ordered by the court to not commit any federal, state, or local crimes while on release.
The Class A felony count alone carries a maximum state prison sentence of 7 1/2 to 15 years.
On May 6, Laleme, represented by defense attorney Joseph Garrison, signed a plea agreement, which, if approved by a judge, would give him six months in the Grafton County House of Corrections on a Class B felony charge of criminal mischief; a state prison sentence of 3 to 6 years for burglary, all of which would be suspended for 10 years on condition of good behavior and payment of restitution; and a prison sentence of 3 to 6 years for theft, all of which would be suspended for 10 years of good behavior.
He is also required to not enter Cannon Mountain in the future and to “testify honestly.”
A plea and sentencing hearing has not yet been scheduled.
Meanwhile, Laleme’s alleged partner, Mohahed Compoore, 35, of Wells River, who in addition to felony charges of burglary, criminal mischief and attempted theft faces a Class A felony count of first-degree assault with a knife against a Littleton man that preceded the tramway building break-in, has pleaded not guilty and has sought new legal counsel.
On May 11, Renee Sargent, of the office of the New Hampshire Public Defender, withdrew as Compoore’s attorney, to be replaced by Emily Wynes, of the New Hampshire Public Defender’s office.
On April 30, Sargent filed a motion stating that Compoore, also known as Hamed Compoore, no longer wishes to be represented by herself or by the public defender’s office.
On May 6, Judge Lawrence MacLeod issued an order denying Compoore’s request for new legal counsel, stating that while he is entitled to court-appointed counsel at the state’s expense, he is not entitled under law to necessarily be represented by a specific lawyer of his choice.
“The evidence presented does not support a finding that the defendant’s present counsel’s representation has been deficient or that the attorney/client relationship has broken down,” wrote the judge.
In addition to the assault charge, Compoore is charged with a Class B felony count of burglary for unlawful entry, a Class B felony count of criminal mischief, and a Class A felony count of attempted theft.
Compoore’s knife assault against Scott Moore, 50 of Littleton, left Moore with a slash on the right side of his torso, said prosecutors.
The assault occurred in the parking lot of the tram building after Compoore and Laleme were in a vehicle with a group of people and told to get out after a fight broke out involving Compoore.
After the alleged stabbing, the group in the vehicle departed, leaving Laleme and Compoore in the parking lot and in the cold without a ride.
Soon afterward, the duo broke into the tram building through a window in the gift shop that they smashed, said prosecutors.
As Laleme went to steal the pickup truck after finding its set of keys, prosecutors said Compoore broke open a window on a 2019 Chevrolet Express 3500 van belonging to Littleton Chevrolet that was in the parking lot of the tram building, causing more than $1,500 in damage and trying to hot wire it or find its set of keys.
Left inside the van was Compoore’s cell phone, said police.
At 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 16, Compoore was discovered in the tram building by Cannon Mountain employees showing up for work and finding him on a bench beside an ATM cash machine, asleep and intoxicated and with tools lying all around.
The employees called Franconia police, who quickly responded.
By that time, Laleme had already left the ski area in the stolen pickup truck, which police said was soon found abandoned near the Bethlehem home he shares with his parents.
In the tram building, the duo had found the tools and used them to try to break into the ATM, causing nearly $3,000 in damage, said police.
At the time of his December arrest, Laleme was out on bail on a Class B felony charge of possessing in September a quantity of fentanyl.
In January, Laleme was arrested by St. Johnsbury police on a charge of trying to stiff a 24-hour taxi service out of a $200 fare from Burlington to St. Johnsbury.
For the Cannon Mountain charges, Compoore’s bail was set at $30,000 cash and Laleme’s at an amended $5,000 cash with conditions.
