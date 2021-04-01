Grafton Superior Court:Dangerousness Hearing Scheduled In Franconia Bomb Threat Case

A hearing has been scheduled to determine if the woman accused of stalking a Franconia couple and planting explosive devices in their cars and at a courthouse poses an ongoing danger to herself and to others, and if so, if she should be committed to the state’s secured psychiatric unit.
On March 23 at Grafton Superior Court, Mark Sisti, defense counsel for Grace Woodham, 31, of Conway, filed an evaluation, according to the case summary.
On the same day, Grafton County Attorney Marcie Hornick, on behalf of the state, filed an expedited motion for a dangerousness evaluation, which the next day was objected to by Sisti.
On March 25, the court issued an order.
All documents are under seal and their contents undetermined, but they did result in the court hearing now scheduled for June 17.
The new court filings and hearing come after a Jan. 12 court order in which a superior court judge stated that Hornick and Sisti agreed that there is clear and convincing evidence that Woodham cannot be restored within 12 months to mental competency in order to stand trial for her criminal charges, and an August 2020 report by psychiatrist Eric Drogin, who performed a competency and restorability evaluation of Woodham, supported that finding.
Accordingly, under RSA 135:17-a, the New Hampshire statute on the state hospital and insane persons, a defendant’s criminal charges can be dismissed if he or she cannot be restored to competency within one year.
Under the law, however, if a court has determined that a defendant has not regained competency and poses a possible danger to self or others, that court can order a person to remain in custody for up to 90 days to be evaluated for dangerousness and appropriateness of involuntary treatment.
The court is authorized to order the person to submit to examinations by a psychiatrist or psychologist designated by the state for the purpose of evaluating the appropriateness and completing a certificate for involuntary admission into the state mental health services system, the state developmental services delivery system, or the secured psychiatric unit.
Since 2019, Woodham has been held at the Grafton County House of Corrections on preventative detention after a judge in 2019 determined she posed a danger to herself and others.
Following the Jan. 12 court order, Drogin conducted a dangerousness evaluation and Sisti filed a motion for services for the evaluation.
Once Drogin submitted his report on the issue of dangerousness, the judge, in his order, stated that a hearing is to be scheduled.
For reasons of privacy, health records, including mental health records, are exempt from public disclosure under New Hampshire’s right-to-know law.
Woodham’s first arrest in Franconia came in May 2019, after several months of allegedly stalking the couple (the man is her alleged romantic interest).
She was charged with a felony criminal threatening for sending a letter via U.S. mail to Cannon Mountain and threatening to blow up the state-owned ski area, where one of the victims worked.
She was released, but arrested a few weeks later and charged with criminal contempt of court, two counts of stalking, resisting arrest, criminal trespass, and felony drug possession.
Search warrants detailed that bottle devices were found in the engine compartments of the couple’s vehicles and state there is also evidence that Woodham entered their home while they were at Littleton District Court seeking a restraining order against her.
None of the devices in the vehicles or the device prosecutors said she planted at the courthouse while the couple was there detonated.
On Jan. 12, following Drogin’s competency evaluation, the superior court dismissed 18 charges that included felony counts of criminal threatening, drug possession (heroin and crack cocaine), possession of an infernal machine (for allegedly planting a chemical-reaction bomb or similar device on the fire escape of Littleton courthouse), and false report of explosives, as well as misdemeanor counts of stalking, contempt of court, violating a restraining order, resisting arrest and criminal trespass.
Since her incarceration, Woodham, acting as her own attorney, has sued a number of state and county departments and individuals in federal and superior courts, alleging violations of civil rights and defamation.
Because Woodham has declared an economic hardship, court filing fees, totaling in the thousands of dollars, were waived.
At Carroll Superior Court, she sued the couple, her former defense attorney for malpractice, the Conway Police Department, and several police officers involved in her Franconia arrest.
At Grafton Superior Court, she sued the Franconia couple individually for slander and defamation; psychiatrist Albert Drukteinis who examined her, for defamation; and the Grafton County House of Corrections for alleged violations of her civil rights.
Most of the superior court cases have since been dismissed, including a defamation suit filed against The Caledonian-Record at Carroll Superior Court.
On March 19, Judge Charles Greenhalgh granted the paper’s motion to dismiss Woodham’s complaint, which argued the Caledonian-Record “misrepresented my alleged criminal activity,” “ignored my attempts to provide my corrections,” and “propagated police perjury.”
Wrote the judge, “The plaintiff cannot prevail on her claims as Caledonian’s articles mentioning the plaintiff clearly fall within the protections of the fair report privilege. Each of the plaintiff’s other claims against Caledonian are predicated upon and dependent upon her claim for defamation and therefore must also be dismissed. Plaintiff’s complaint also fails to properly name Caledonian.”
At the U.S. District Court of the District of New Hampshire, Woodham filed court actions against the GCHOC, the New Hampshire Department of Safety, Franconia police, the male victim.
In case entries in March, a federal judge wrote that the federal cases that had been pending are now stayed until the state court makes a determination as to whether Woodham should be civilly committed.
