Grafton Superior Court:Easton Fire Chief Formally Indicted In Bethlehem Shooting Case

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
Arthur Rainville, left, seen here with his attorney, Claude Buttrey, at a Jan. 31 hearing at Grafton Superior Court, has been formally indicted on four felony charges stemming from a shooting incident in Bethlehem on Christmas Day. (File photo by Robert Blechl)
The fire chief of Easton, arrested Christmas Day in Littleton after police said he fired 14 gun shots at a home in Bethlehem, prompting the occupants to run for cover, has been formally indicted at Grafton Superior Court on four felony charges.
Arthur Rainville, 60, who remains in the Grafton County House of Corrections, was indicted last week by a Grafton Superior Court grand jury on a Class B felony of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon and criminal mischief and two special class felony counts of criminal threatening with a firearm that carry extended terms of imprisonment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.