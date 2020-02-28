Grafton Superior Court:Easton Fire Chief Formally Indicted In Bethlehem Shooting Case

Arthur Rainville, left, seen here with his attorney, Claude Buttrey, at a Jan. 31 hearing at Grafton Superior Court, has been formally indicted on four felony charges stemming from a shooting incident in Bethlehem on Christmas Day. (File photo by Robert Blechl)

The fire chief of Easton, arrested Christmas Day in Littleton after police said he fired 14 gun shots at a home in Bethlehem, prompting the occupants to run for cover, has been formally indicted at Grafton Superior Court on four felony charges.

Arthur Rainville, 60, who remains in the Grafton County House of Corrections, was indicted last week by a Grafton Superior Court grand jury on a Class B felony of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon and criminal mischief and two special class felony counts of criminal threatening with a firearm that carry extended terms of imprisonment.

