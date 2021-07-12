Grafton Superior Court:Fatal CO Poisoning Leads To Civil Court Lawsuit

Two gas fitters facing negligent homicide charges in criminal court for the carbon monoxide poisoning deaths of a Lyman couple are now being sued in civil court for negligence, along with their boss who had his criminal charges dropped by prosecutors.
A local propane and fuel oil company is also named in the lawsuit and is accused of violating the Consumer Protection Act.
At Grafton Superior Court, Jeffrey Paradise, administrator for the Estate April Courtney, seeks jury trial in the civil case against Adam Vigent, 52, of North Haverhill; Richard B. Mallett Jr., 50, of Woodsville; Philip L. Poirier, 29, of East Corinth, Vt.; and Patten’s Gas, located in North Haverhill and which employed Mallett and Poirier along with Vigent, their boss, as technicians.
On Jan. 29, 2019, the bodies of Courtney, 63, and her husband, John Courtney, 71, and their two cats and three dogs were found in their home in Lyman by New Hampshire State Police following a welfare check.
State investigators concluded that the heating system was installed in such a manner that caused exhaust gases to cycle back into the home, which created elevated levels of carbon monoxide that proved fatal.
The civil claims are similar to the criminal charges in that they allege the defendants knew or should have known, through their training and experience, that they improperly designed and installed a heating system and it did not comply with proper code and the manufacturer’s recommendations.
“This civil action arises from the horrific death of April Courtney in her own home from carbon monoxide poisoning caused by the incomprehensible carelessness of licensed, experienced professionals who were hired to install a propane heating system,” Manchester attorney Mark Abramson, representing Paradise and Courtney’s estate, wrote in the complaint filed at Grafton Superior Court.
In the fall of 2018, Patten’s Gas and the three technicians were hired to design and install a heating system for the home.
The 10-count lawsuit seeks four counts against Patten’s Gas - a common law negligence claim, common law enhanced damages claim, a New Hampshire Consumer Protection Act violation, and a willful or knowing violation of the Consumer Protection Act .
Abramson states Patten’s Gas “owed a duty of care to April Courtney to exercise reasonable care in the design and installation of the Courtneys’ propane heating system to ensure that the system was safe, it complied with all applicable statutes, codes, and manufacturer’s recommendations, and it did not otherwise pose an unreasonable risk of harm to residents of the premises.”
But that duty, he wrote, was not exercised, and Patten’s Gas, through its technicians, knew or should have known that the system was not compliant and that a third-party venting system was used in violation of manufacturer recommendations and was improperly vented, all of which presented a “foreseeable danger of allowing deadly carbon monoxide to build up in the residence.”
He wrote, “As a further result, April Courtney experienced physical pain, emotional distress, and loss of enjoyment of life prior to her death; she lost the enjoyment of her life after death; her estate suffered the complete loss of her earning capacity; and her estate incurred medical bills and funeral expenses.”
The violation of the Consumer Protection Act stems from Patten’s Gas representing to the Courtneys that the system was safe and complied with all applicable codes and manufacturer recommendations, said Abramson.
During all relevant times, he said Patten’s Gas was owned by Osterman Propane LLC, headquartered in Rochester, New York.
Vigent, Mallett, and Poirier each face a civil count of common law negligence as well as a common law enhanced damages claim that alleges they installed a system they knew did not comply with applicable codes and recommendations and was “unreasonably dangerous.”
Paradise seeks from each defendant an enhanced amount sufficient to compensate the estate as well as reimbursed legal costs.
In November, Vigent, Mallett, and Poirier were each indicted by a Grafton Superior Court grand jury on two Class B felony counts of negligent homicide.
Mallett and Poirier also face a Class B felony count of reckless conduct that accuses them of negligently, recklessly, and improperly installing the system
In April, all criminal charges against Vigent were dropped by prosecutors, with Assistant Grafton County Attorney Hayley McClenahan informing the court that the state “has chosen to forego prosecution at this time.”
The criminal charges against Mallett and Poirier remain pending, with a final pre-trial conference for Poirier scheduled on Aug. 13 and for Mallet on Sept. 29.
According to the charges, Mallett and Poirier should have known, through their training and experience, that the installation was improper and hazardous.
The claim that Patten’s Gas used venting equipment from a third-party manufacturer, and that equipment was incompatible with the boiler and violated the recommendations of the boiler’s manufacturer, is supported in documentation from the New Hampshire Mechanical Licensing Board, said Abramson.
