Brenden Harriman, of Lebanon, confers with his attorney, Jason Novak, of the office of the New Hampshire Public Defender, during his arraignment at Grafton Superior Court on Tuesday for assaulting a 79-year-old North Haverhill man and stealing his Jeep. (Photo by Robert Blechl)
Brenden Harriman, of Lebanon, was arraigned in Grafton Superior Court on Tuesday on charges of assaulting a 79-year-old North Haverhill man and stealing his Jeep. (Photo by Robert Blechl)
NORTH HAVERHILL — Just after he was released from Grafton County jail on a warrant for a separate assault, a 21-year-old Lebanon man was arrested Monday for punching a 79-year-old North Haverhill man in the face and fracturing his nose to steal his Jeep.
Brenden P. Harriman pleaded not guilty to two felony charges during his arraignment Tuesday at the Grafton Superior Court, where his public defender, Jason Novak, did not contest the state’s and judge’s position that he be held in jail on preventative detention as a threat to the public.
