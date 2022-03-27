Several local residents are charged with felony drug possession and a Littleton man with strangling his intimate partner in the March round of indictments handed up by a grand jury at Grafton Superior Court in North Haverhill.

Tabitha Allen, 38, of Wells River, was indicted on a Class A felony count of possessing methamphetamine in Plymouth on Dec. 12, after having previously been convicted of felony drug possession in Hillsborough Superior Court in January 2021.

Allen is also charged with a Class A misdemeanor count of disobeying a police officer by giving the false name of “Tara Allen” and a false birth date of July 1985 to a New Hampshire State Police trooper who pulled her over during a traffic stop in Plymouth.

Daniel Currier, 42, of Lisbon, was indicted on a Class B felony count of possessing fentanyl in Plymouth on Dec. 12.

Brandon Ellsworth Hubbard, 28, of Littleton, was indicted on a Class B felony count of second-degree assault by strangulation.

On Jan. 2 in Littleton, prosecutors said Hubbard engaged in the strangulation of his intimate partner when he grabbed her neck and throat.

Brittany L. Stinson, 31, of Whitefield, was indicted on a Class B felony count of possessing methamphetamine on March 10, 2021, in Littleton.

