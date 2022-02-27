A slate of North Country residents are charged with felony drug possession, and a St. Johnsbury woman with being an accomplice to burglary, in the February round of grand jury indictments handed up at Grafton Superior Court.
Matthew R. Belmore, 49, of Rushville, Neb., and who has lived in Littleton, was indicted on a Class B felony count of possessing methamphetamine on Nov. 5 in Littleton.
Jennifer A. Copp, 38, of Bradford, Vt., was indicted on two Class B felony counts of possessing quantities of cocaine and heroin and/or fentanyl on Nov. 13 in Lebanon.
Nicholas Daudelin, 36, of Littleton, was indicted on a Class A felony count of possessing fentanyl and/or tramadol in Littleton on April 3, after previously being convicted of felony drug possession in 2019 in Belknap Superior Court.
Shauna R. Herbert, 36, of St. Johnsbury, Vt., was indicted on a Class A felony count of theft and a Class B felony count of being an accomplice to burglary.
On April 19 in Orford, prosecutors said Herbert acted in concert with Nathan Bragg to enter a residence and/or garage at 1135 Route 25A to commit the crime of theft and aided Bragg by moving her car closer to the building to allow Bragg to place items taken from the building into her car and then drove him away from the residence.
Herbert is accused of retaining and/or disposing of property belonging to Thomas Hahn, to include his wallet and contents inside, as well as a GPS receiver, all valued at more than $1,500, and while knowing that they had been stolen.
Jamie Knight, 44, of Bethlehem, is charged with a Class B felony count of possessing fentanyl and/or tramadol on April 3 Littleton.
James B. Scott, 34, of Littleton, was indicted on a Class B felony count of unlawfully driving a motor vehicle.
On Dec. 26 in Littleton, authorities said Scott drove a vehicle along Cottage Street after being certified a habitual offender in 2020 by the New Hampshire Department of Motor Vehicles, which revoked his driver’s license.
Hannah Shute, 42, of Woodsville, was indicted on two Class B felony counts of possessing adderall and/or amphetamine and a quantity of fentanyl on Nov. 19 in Lebanon.
Edward A. Tillson, 39, of Littleton, was indicted on a Class B felony count of possessing methamphetamine on Feb. 24, 2021, in Littleton.
David Wright, 43, of Littleton, was indicted on a Class A felony count of fraudulent use of a credit card.
On Feb. 7, 2021, in Plymouth, Wright allegedly used credit cards belonging to Haley Coutu for the purpose of obtaining property or services valued at more than $1,500.
