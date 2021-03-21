A Littleton man is charged with felony drug possession in the March round of grand jury indictments handed up for Grafton Superior Court.

Eric J. Rexford, 35, of Littleton, was indicted on two Class B felony counts of violating the Controlled Drug Act by possessing quantities of heroin and fentanyl and a quantity of cocaine on Oct. 29, 2018, in Littleton.

