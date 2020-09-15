A Lebanon man faces manslaughter charges for causing the death of an elderly North Haverhill man and a Bradford, Vt., man is charged with violently assaulting a woman in the September round of grand jury indictments handed up last week at Grafton Superior Court.

Brenden P. Harriman, 22, of Lebanon, was indicted on a special class felony count of manslaughter with an extended state prison term for recklessly assaulting David Dickey, who was 79 at the time and died several weeks later.

