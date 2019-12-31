A Littleton woman faces still felony counts for allegedly selling crack and a Haverhill man is charged with being a felon in unlawful possession of a dagger in the December round of felony indictments handed up by a grand jury at Grafton Superior Court.
Ranae E. Ross, 31, of Littleton, was indicted on two Class A felony counts of violating the Controlled Drug Act by possessing less than a gram of crack cocaine on Aug. 28 in Littleton with the intent to sell it, and after being previously convicted of misdemeanor drug possession at Littleton District Court in September 2018.
