Grafton Superior Court:Littleton v. Water And Light Lawsuit Goes To Mediation

Unable to reach a resolution, the town of Littleton and Littleton Water and Light have agreed to try mediation in an attempt to resolve the court action filed last year against LWL by the town.
Selectmen, citing New Hampshire statute and arguing that LWL is a municipal department and the town therefore has a right to see LWL financial information, are asking the court to compel LWL to furnish its financials.
LWL’s three commissioners, citing statute and LWL’s charter, argue that LWL is not a town department, but an independent entity.
“As of today, there are still some sticking points and a potential court date to be assigned if the differences aren’t resolved,” Littleton Town Manager James Gleason said Monday.
If differences persist, the issue could extend into this time next year, according to a structuring order for the case that was issued at Grafton Superior Court on May 11, with a structuring conference scheduled for June 9.
The parties have agreed to a type of mediation called alternative dispute resolution through a Greg Clayton, a paid mediator from Camden, Maine.
New Hampshire Superior Court Rule 32 requires the court to assign all civil cases to ADR unless the parties show that they have engaged in formal ADR before a neutral third party prior to filing suit or the court exempts the parties for a good cause shown.
The court order sets a deadline of Dec. 1 for the town’s disclosure of experts and reports and a deadline of Feb. 1 for LWL’s disclosure of experts and reports.
All depositions and completion of discovery have a deadline of March 1, 2022.
If a resolution is not reached, the case would go to a one-day bench trial before a judge on May 2, 2022.
Meanwhile, legal fees are racking up.
To date, from November 2019 to May 2021, the town of Littleton has spent $10,073.65 in court costs on the LWL dispute, said Gleason.
A voicemail message left Monday with LWL Superintendent Tom Considine inquiring how much LWL has expended in legal fees to date was not returned by press time.
On Monday evening, LWL Commissioner Schuyler Sweet said he did not have an estimate of how much LWL has spent in legal fees to date, but said if the dispute continues, “I’m sure it will be substantial.”
Early on, after the town reached out to LWL in 2019 about the Municipal Budget Act and what it alleges was LWL’s lack of compliance with it, the commissioners were hopeful a settlement could be reached.
“I have very little hope that will materialize,” said Sweet.
The offers LWL has made to the state and town were for some reason countered with different offers, he said.
On Dec. 29 at Grafton Superior Court, the town of Littleton filed its petition for declaratory judgment and permanent injunction against LWL.
In February, less than two months later, the New Hampshire Department of Revenue Administration, siding with the town, requested to be an intervenor, arguing that LWL is not complying with the state’s Municipal Budget Act and is leaving the town in a position where it cannot prepare a complete and accurate budget without the LWL financial information.
The town is asking the court require LWL to comply with three legal obligations by turning over year-end financials to the town for consideration and approval at the annual town meeting, produce any excess funds to the town for review, and provide monthly profit-and-loss statements to selectmen.
None have been done, said Walter Mitchell, attorney for the town, who in the early court filings argued that LWL had not presented its budget to town meeting voters in nearly 30 years and LWL’s lack of compliance would result in negative financial consequences for the town and its operating budget.
At the February deliberative session, though, in time for March town meeting, LWL did present a proposed operating budget to the town, and residents approved that $9.587 million budget in a 846-172 vote.
(It is a net zero budget, meaning it has no tax impact).
LWL commissioners Schuyler Sweet, Peter Cook and Ralph Ross, who are represented by attorney Matthew Delude, argue the town has no jurisdiction over LWL, which they said is an independent entity under its 1903 charter.
The town and the DRA argue that state laws revised in subsequent decades establish LWL as a town department.
In September, LWL’s commissioners voted to not agree to DRA’s demand that it comply with the Municipal Budget Act and to instead conduct more legal research to fully answer the DRA.
In its request to intervene, the DRA, represented by the office of the New Hampshire Attorney General, argues that the state has a legal right to receive, through the town, certain LWL financial statements, and refusal to comply adversely impacts the operations of the state.
For decades, LWL has offered some of the lowest water and electric rates in New Hampshire and New England.
Town officials, which would have control over LWL’s net revenue if the town prevails in its court action, have said they want LWL to comply with state budget law so LWL can continue operating successfully and provide low rates.
