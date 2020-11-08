For several incidents in 2017 in Bethlehem and Lisbon, where prosecutors said a trio targeted campers and cabins to steal what’s inside and then set them aflame, a local man faces stiff felony arson and burglary charges.

On Oct. 27, after earlier indictments in 2018, Nathaniel Kinne, 28, of Lisbon, was indicted by a Grafton Superior Court grand jury on two Class A felony counts of accomplice to arson, a Class A felony count of accomplice to burglary, and three Class B felony counts of accomplice to burglary.

