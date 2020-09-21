Grafton Superior Court: Local Man To Plead Guilty In Double Fatal Crash

Unsuccessful negotiations between the prosecution and defense has lead to a settlement conference to try to resolve the 2018 case of Richard Maker, charged with negligent homicide in the deaths of two people who died after police said he struck another vehicle while speeding and driving under the influence. (Courtesy photo)

Two weeks after fresh indictments and three days after a felony settlement conference was held because the prosecution and defense could not negotiate a plea agreement, a Littleton man has pleaded guilty to two counts of negligent homicide in a 2018 double fatal crash.

Richard A. Maker Jr. 25, has signed a proposed plea agreement that calls for a four-year loss of his driver’s license and one year in the Grafton County House of Corrections.

