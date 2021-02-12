The man charged in the 2019 fatal crash in Bethlehem, who had a warrant issued for his arrest after failing to appear at his December arraignment, was found to be living in Bethel, Maine.
In November, Michael Annis, 69, formerly of Gorham, was indicted by a grand jury on a Class B felony count of negligent homicide in the Sept. 9, 2019, death of Ellen Morrow, 77, who was a front-seat passenger in a car that police said was struck from behind by logging truck Annis was driving and was pushed into oncoming traffic, resulting in a head-on collision with a van.
Prosecutors said the crash was the result of Annis not keeping his attention on the roadway, Route 116 in Bethlehem near the Littleton town line.
A court notice of indictment sent to Annis’ address in Gorham was returned to the court, as well as the subsequent arrest warrant also mailed.
In a Feb. 3 request to Grafton Superior Court seeking to vacate the arrest warrant, Leonard Harden, defense counsel for Annis, said, “Unfortunately the defendant relocated some time after September 9, 2019 and the indictment.”
Through no mistake of his own, Annis did not know he was indicted until Feb. 2 and “inadvertently missed his arraignment,” said Harden.
Annis, said Harden, reached out to him to retain him as his attorney upon learning he was indicted.
Assistant Grafton County Attorney Antonia Barry agreed to the request to vacate the arrest warrant, which was approved by the court on Feb. 5.
According to court papers, Annis signed a waiver of extradition and, as his case pends, will be out on personal recognize bail at an address approved by the court, and cannot travel outside of New England.
The Class B felony charge carries a maximum sentence of 3 1/2 to 7 years in New Hampshire State Prison.
Annis is also charged with a Class A misdemeanor count of simple assault that carries a maximum sentence of 12 months in the Grafton County House of Corrections.
The crash occurred in front of Morrow’s home as her husband, Donald Morrow, 84, who was transported to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center with serious injuries, was making a left-hand turn into their driveway.
Therese Chaloux, 77, of Stark, the driver of the van that collided with the Morrows’ Honda Civic, was transported to Littleton Regional Healthcare with minor injuries.
The tractor-trailer driven by Annis was registered to B. Drouin and Sons, of Gorham.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.