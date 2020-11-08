Grafton Superior Court: Man Indicted For Rolling Domestic In Littleton, Bethlehem

Duane Masters

A Maine man is looking at years behind bars for a rolling domestic incident that police said involved him forcing his intimate partner and her two young children into a car at gunpoint and leaving Littleton for Bethlehem, where he then left the vehicle and fled police.

On Oct. 27 at Grafton Superior Court, Duane Masters, 36, with a last known address in Waterville, Maine, was indicted on a total of seven felony counts that include three special felony counts of criminal threatening carrying an extended term of imprisonment, a Class A felony count of stealing a gun, a Class B felony count of committing the crime of kidnapping while released on bail on previous criminal charges, a Class B felony count of being a felon in possession of a deadly weapon, and Class B felony count of second-degree assault.

