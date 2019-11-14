Grafton Superior Court: Man Who Punched Haverhill Senior Previously Assaulted 1-Year-Old Girl

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
NORTH HAVERHILL — Court records show the 21-year-old man who police said fractured the nose of a 79-year-old Haverhill man while stealing his Jeep last week had been in jail for assaulting a 1-year-old girl.
On the afternoon of Nov. 4, Brenden P. Harriman, of Lebanon, was released from the Grafton County House of Corrections shortly before police said he was offered a ride by Haverhill resident David Dickey and punched Dickey in the nose, took control of the Jeep, and drove it to Lebanon, where he was arrested by Lebanon police later that afternoon.
