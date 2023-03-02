Grafton Superior Court: Parties In Wrongful Death Case Exit Court Process
All criminal negligent homicide charges against three defendants have been dropped in the case of the fatal carbon monoxide poisoning of a Lyman couple. (Courtesy image)

A civil claim of negligence against two licensed gas fitters, their boss, and the local propane business they worked for has been closed out by the estates of a Lyman husband and wife who died in 2019 from carbon monoxide poisoning.

The cases had been filed in June and July 2021 at Grafton Superior Court by the estates of John and April Courtney against Richard B. Mallett Jr, 51, of Woodsville; Philip L. Poirier, 30, of East Corinth, Vt.; their former supervisor, Adam Vigent, 53, of North Haverhill; and the company they worked for, Patten’s Gas, headquartered in North Haverhill.

