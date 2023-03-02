Grafton Superior Court: Parties In Wrongful Death Case Exit Court Process

A civil claim of negligence against two licensed gas fitters, their boss, and the local propane business they worked for has been closed out by the estates of a Lyman husband and wife who died in 2019 from carbon monoxide poisoning.
The cases had been filed in June and July 2021 at Grafton Superior Court by the estates of John and April Courtney against Richard B. Mallett Jr, 51, of Woodsville; Philip L. Poirier, 30, of East Corinth, Vt.; their former supervisor, Adam Vigent, 53, of North Haverhill; and the company they worked for, Patten’s Gas, headquartered in North Haverhill.
In June 2022, a judge ordered that the two cases go to what is called alternative dispute resolution, a required process for all civil cases unless the court orders otherwise.
Grafton Superior Court records viewed on Wednesday indicate that the closing of the two cases was mutual.
On Dec. 20 and Jan. 26, the attorneys for the three defendants and for Patten’s Gas and the attorneys for the estate of John Courtney (Dec. 20) and the estate of April Courtney (Jan. 26) filed a stipulation for docket markings stating that, “The docket may be marked: Neither party. No interest. No costs. No further action for the same cause against Osterman Propane LLC, d/b/a Patten’s Gas, Adam Vigent, Philip Poirier, and Richard B. Mallett Jr.”
Court records do not indicate if a monetary or other settlement outside of what is filed with the court had been reached.
Following a welfare check on Jan. 29, 2019, John Courtney, 71, and April Courtney, 63, and two cats and three dogs were found dead in their Lyman home.
According to investigators, the heating system that was installed a few months earlier was installed in a way that led to exhaust gases being cycled back into the home, which resulted in elevated levels of carbon monoxide.
According to court papers, Patten’s Gas was hired by the Courtneys to design and install the heating system and Vigent met with the couple in September 2018 and presented a plan for installation. Mallett and Poirer completed the installation a month later.
In the now-dismissed complaint, the estates sought a jury trial on 13 total counts that included, for Patten’s Gas, counts of common law negligence, common law enhanced damages for not complying with applicable statutes and codes and the manufacturer’s recommendations, a count of strict liability, and count of willfully or knowingly violating the Consumer Protection Act.
The three men faced claims of common law negligence and enhanced damages.
The estate had originally sought judgments “in an enhanced amount sufficient to compensate the estate, together with interest and costs…”
The civil claims had been similar to previous and later dismissed criminal charges, which alleged the defendants knew or should have known, through their training and experience, that they improperly designed and installed a heating system and it did not comply with proper code and the manufacturer’s recommendations.
In November 2020, Mallett and Poirier had faced criminal charges after each was indicted by a Grafton Superior Court grand jury on two Class B felony counts of negligent homicide and one Class B felony count of reckless conduct that alleged they negligently and improperly installed the heating equipment.
Those charges were dismissed by county prosecutors in September 2021.
In April 2021, following his 2020 grand jury indictments, two Class B felony counts of negligent homicide against Vigent that charged him with directing the installation were dismissed by prosecutors.
According to the obituaries of the Courtneys, they had owned the home at 29 Wilderness Acres Road since 2015 and had called it their “dream home.”
