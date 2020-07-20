Grafton Superior Court:Prosecutors Object To Early Release For Convicted Drug Dealer

NORTH HAVERHILL — The Littleton man who in 2015 pleaded guilty to sale of drugs resulting in a death is asking the court for an early release, saying he’s met all of his prison requirements and is eligible under the law.
State prosecutors, however, argue Michael Millette twice tested positive for a narcotic while in prison three years ago and the court should impose the minimum sentence that would add 2 1/2 more years behind bars.
Millette, 59, pleaded guilty in Grafton Superior Court to selling Edward G. Martin III a deadly mix of heroin and fentanyl on Nov. 30, 2014, in Littleton .
He received a sentence of 10 to 30 years and was among the first in Littleton to be prosecuted for selling drugs to someone who died from an overdose.
Millette’s earliest minimum parole date is currently Oct. 19, 2021.
His request for an early release went to a hearing last week at Grafton Superior Court, where a judge has yet to issue an order that will either grant his request or give him more time in prison.
On May 19, Millette, acting as his own attorney, filed a motion with the court to suspend his minimum sentence under New Hampshire’s suspended sentence statute.
In the filing, Millette argues his motion satisfies the state’s goals of sentencing and since his incarceration “he has dedicated his time to rehabilitate himself and reflect on what has happened in his case and he’s focused on what he needs to change about himself to become an entirely different person from who he was before he came into prison.”
While in prison, Millette said he earned time reductions that reduced his minimum sentence by 240 days that include a 60-day reduction for completing a year-long substance abuse program, a 120-day reduction for obtaining a high school diploma, and a 60-day reduction for completing mental health programming and another 60-day reduction for completing vocational programming.
He asks the court to suspend the remainder of his prison sentence on condition of good behavior and compliance with all parole conditions.
Millette is currently being held in minimum security at the New Hampshire State Prison for men in Concord.
According to his prison disciplinary record, he has satisfactorily completed substance abuse treatment while in the general population and completed relapse prevention on July 20, 2017, and is not required to participate in additional treatment.
The same record states that on Feb. 1, 2017, and Aug. 3, 2017 Millette tested positive for buprenorphine, a narcotic pain reliever and controlled drug with a high risk of addiction that is defined as an illicit substance under prison rules.
As part of his 10- to 30-year prison sentence, Millette was given 2 1/2 years suspended from the minimum portion of the sentence on condition of good behavior while in prison.
In a June 16 motion with the court, Danielle Sakowski, senior assistant attorney general with the state criminal bureau’s drug prosecution unit, asks the court to impose Millette’s suspended sentence of 2 1/2 years.
“That suspension was conditioned upon the defendant’s acceptance of responsibility and that the defendant have no disciplinary violations for drugs while at the New Hampshire State Prison,” wrote Sakowski.
The state did not have notice of the infractions prior to the New Hampshire Department of Corrections filing its response to Millette’s request to amend his sentence, she said.
“[Millette’s] drug activities while this suspension window was still open demonstrates that [he] has not been of good behavior and has not been abiding by the conditions of his suspended sentence,” Sakowski argued. “Therefore, the state requests that the remaining portion of his suspended prison sentence be imposed.”
During a three-month investigation in 2015 using a confidential informant, Millette sold quantities of drugs to agents for the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Drug Task Force.
On Dec. 23, 2014, he was arrested outside his apartment in Littleton.
During the investigation, police obtained text messages between Martin and Millette that set up drug deals, and prosecutors at Millette’s October 2015 sentencing said it was clear Millette was Martin’s dealer and many text messages about drug activity and sales were found to have been sent between Martin and Millette in the two days preceding Martin’s death.
Prosecutors said Millette made incriminating text messages stating he knew he was selling more than just heroin (fentanyl is many times more potent and lethal) and had texted another number after Martin died stating that “someone died that i sold s**t to the other nite so i left town …”
