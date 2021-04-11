Grafton Superior Court Public Defenders Seek To Dismiss Sexual Assault Case

Arguing that police engaged in discovery violations and there was an “inexplicable” six-year gap in the case, two public defenders are seeking to dismiss the charges against a Whitefield man accused of sexually assaulting a 6-year-old girl in 2013.
Prosecutors, however, said complete discovery materials were provided to the defense and there’s a reason for the long gap.
In November, following his arrest on a warrant by Littleton police in August, Jamie Boucher, 34, was indicted by a Grafton Superior Court grand jury on two alternative special felony counts of aggravated felonious sexual for an incident prosecutors said occurred in 2013 in Littleton and involved touching for the purposes of sexual arousal or gratification.
In New Hampshire, a special class felony count is punishable with a maximum New Hampshire State Prison sentence of 10 to 20 years.
In their March 29 motion to dismiss the case, attorneys Emily Wynes and Jason Novak, of the office of the New Hampshire Public Defender, said discovery materials requested from police were not provided or preserved and there was a 13th-month gap between the initial interview and a followup interview in 2014, followed by the gap of six years before the case was reopened in 2020.
In 2013, the girl was interviewed by the Child Advocacy Center and Boucher was interviewed by Littleton police.
In October 2014, more than a year after his initial interview, Boucher was interviewed again by police and “interrogated for hours, including administration of a polygraph examination,” argued Wynes and Novak.
Discovery materials do not include video or audio or unofficial transcripts from interviews and no police reports from 2013 or 2014, they allege.
In January 2020, Wynes and Novak said police reports indicate that Littleton police requested that the police department in Van Buren, Maine reach out to the mother of the girl, and the mother subsequently contacted Littleton police.
The girl’s interviewer from 2013 suggested that the girl be interviewed again, this time at the Child Advocacy Center in Aroostook County, Maine, said Wynes and Novak.
They argue there was another gap, this one of six months, between the case being reopened in January/February 2020 and Boucher being arrested on the warrant in August.
After Boucher’s arrest, Wynes and Novak said the requested discovery materials were not provided, and when initially provided, contained no recordings of interviews.
“The significance of missing discovery is plain,” they argued. “Mr. Boucher is being forced to defend himself against allegations leveled eight years ago.”
In their motion to dismiss the case, Wynes and Novak said, “The defense recognizes that dismissal is a rare remedy. In this instance, however, even setting aside the rules and statutes that mandate disclosure of evidence, discovery has been requested on at least three occasions. Though Mr. Boucher is not detained, he has been publicly branded a sex offender. The damage to his life and mental well-being from such an accusation cannot be overstated. The anxiety and stress are overwhelming, and both are compounded by the counsels’ repeated statements to him that they still do not have the discovery necessary to prepare for trial or advise him on a counter-offer.”
In his objection to the motion to dismiss filed on Thursday, the prosecutor, Deputy Grafton County Attorney Paul Fitzgerald, argued that any alleged violation of the discovery rules have not prejudiced Boucher to the extent that the only recourse is dismissal and “dismissing the case as a result of alleged discovery violations would also unduly harm the victim in this case.”
The August 2013 interview of the girl was recorded and provided to the defense, as was the mother’s written statement to police at that time, a recorded and transcribed interview with Boucher a month later, and other discovery materials, he said.
The case was reopened in January 2020 after Littleton police received a call from the New Hampshire Division of Children, Youth and Families that prompted Littleton police to open Boucher’s file, wrote Fitzgerald.
The girl and her mother had left the area at the conclusion of her 2013 interview with the CAC and were unable to be reached by police, and that “would appear to explain why the case did not proceed at that time,” he said.
In January 2020, Littleton police were given a lead that the mother and girl might be in Maine and that the mother was still interested in proceeding with the case, wrote Fitzgerald.
“The state has provided its complete file in its possession to defense,” he said. “Though the lack of a report at the time of an initial report is inexplicable and the fact that the state has provided the defense with what was preserved in the investigation, there is no prejudice to the defendant in preparing his case for trial.”
