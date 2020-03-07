Grafton Superior Court: State Goes After Lisbon Man For Allegedly Dodging Arson Fire Restitution

Linwood St. Laurent, seen here during an unrelated Coos Superior Court hearing in May 2017, has had his arson case from 2004 reopened for what New Hampshire Department of Corrections officials said has been lack of payment toward a nearly $50,000 restitution.

After almost 20 years, the state continues to seek restitution from a Lisbon man who is required to pay nearly $50,000 as part of his 2004 sentence for arson for torching his home in Littleton.

According to court records, Linwood St. Laurent, whose arson case was reopened again on Feb. 5 for lack of payments, still owes nearly all of it, and a New Hampshire Department of Corrections official said St. Laurent is purposely dodging payments and the court should enter a default and revoke his privilege to drive a motor vehicle.

