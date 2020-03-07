Grafton Superior Court: State Goes After Lisbon Man For Allegedly Dodging Arson Fire Restitution

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
Linwood St. Laurent, seen here during an unrelated Coos Superior Court hearing in May 2017, has had his arson case from 2004 reopened for what New Hampshire Department of Corrections officials said has been lack of payment toward a nearly $50,000 restitution.
After almost 20 years, the state continues to seek restitution from a Lisbon man who is required to pay nearly $50,000 as part of his 2004 sentence for arson for torching his home in Littleton.
According to court records, Linwood St. Laurent, whose arson case was reopened again on Feb. 5 for lack of payments, still owes nearly all of it, and a New Hampshire Department of Corrections official said St. Laurent is purposely dodging payments and the court should enter a default and revoke his privilege to drive a motor vehicle.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.