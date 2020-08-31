Grafton Superior Court:Woodsville Man Charged With Firing Gun During Domestic Dispute

Caleb Holden

A Woodsville man faces three felony charges, including two for allegedly firing a gun at a man during a domestic dispute and nearly striking him in the head, and another for trying to “frantically” wash the gunshot residue off his hands when the arresting officer turned his back.

Caleb J. Holden, 34, was arraigned at Grafton Superior Court on Monday on a special class felony count of first-degree assault for pointing a loaded Smith and Wesson 9-mm handgun at Nicholas Fortunati and firing it; a second special class felony count of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon for firing the gun and placing Fortunati in fear of imminent bodily injury; and a Class B felony count of falsifying physical evidence for attempting to remove the residue from his hands.

