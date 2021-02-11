Grafton Superior Court:Woodsville Shooter Avoids Prison

Days after being indicted by a Grafton Superior Court grand jury on three felony charges that could have landed him years in state prison, a Woodsville man arrested in August for firing a gun in the direction of others, with the bullet nearly hitting a man in the head, has avoided prison with a plea.
Caleb J. Holden, 35, will serve 12 months in the Grafton County House of Corrections on a single Class B felony count of reckless conduct.
The charge carries a maximum New Hampshire State Prison sentence of 3 1/2 to 7 years.
As part of his sentence, Holden will be placed on probation for two years following his release and is required to obtain mental health valuations within three months of his release and abide by all treatment recommendations.
The court also recommended that he undergo drug and alcohol treatment and counseling.
In December, Holden was indicted on a special class felony count of criminal threatening, a Class B felony count of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, and a Class B felony count of destroying physical evidence.
The special class felony count alone carried a maximum prison sentence of 10 to 20 years.
On Aug. 30 in Haverhill, during a domestic dispute, police said Holden put others in danger when he pointed a 9-mm Smith and Wesson handgun in the direction of Nicholas Fortunati and Jordan Rood and fired it.
The bullet, said police, nearly struck Fortunati in the head.
Before any more shots could be fired during the incident that occurred at Perkins Place, witnesses were able to wrest the gun from Holden and restrain him until officers arrived.
Haverhill police responded to the scene after a call came in about a “large fight in progress.”
“Witnesses reported that Caleb had been ‘harassing’ two females at the scene,” Haverhill Police Officer Jared Mitchell wrote in the affidavit. “When the significant others of the females returned, they went to Caleb’s apartment to confront him. When the males knocked on the door, they reported that Caleb opened the door, pointed a handgun, and fired one round at them from the inside of the apartment.”
None of the other involved parties were armed.
Police recovered the 9-mm handgun on the railing outside the apartment building and said the spent 9-mm casing found outside of the apartment matched the bullet casings of those with the gun.
Haverhill police observed a small hole in the screen covering the door to Holden’s apartment that Mitchell said appeared to be similar in size to the 9-mm bullet and was pushed outward from the apartment.
Police escorted Holden in an ambulance to Cottage Hospital, and upon arriving at the hospital, requested that he consent to a swab on his hand for gunshot residue.
Holden refused, they said.
“The doctor asked to speak with Sgt. Elliott,” wrote Mitchell. “While Sgt. Elliott’s back was turned, Caleb got up from the bed and began to frantically wash his hands. Sgt. Elliott told Caleb he would now be charged for falsifying physical evidence.”
According to police records, Holden, in June 2018, was arrested for driving under the influence in Ferrisburgh, Vt.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.