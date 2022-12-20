One local resident is charged with trying to pass off fake $20 bills, another with sexually assaulting a child, and others with felony drug sales in the December round of grand jury indictments handed up at Coos Superior Court in Lancaster.

Peter Bunnell, 36, of West Stewartstown, was indicted on a special class felony count for engaging in a pattern of sexual assault against a child from 2016 to 2021, beginning when the victim was 8 years old.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Load comments