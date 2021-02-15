A St. Johnsbury man is charged with felony assault and a Monroe woman with felony possession of drugs in the February round of indictments handed up by a grand jury for Grafton Superior Court.
Jonathan McCarthy, 24, of St. Johnsbury, Vt., was indicted on a Class B felony count of second-degree assault by strangulation.
On Oct. 1 in Littleton, prosecutors said McCarthy grabbed the neck of another man and squeezed with his hands, causing the alleged victim to experience impeded breathing.
Caitlin Dimas, 32, of Monroe, was indicted on two Class B felony counts of violating the Controlled Drug Act by possessing a quantities of heroin and/or fentanyl and/or tramadol and buprenorphine, a partial opioid used to treat opioid addiction, on Aug. 12 in Lebanon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.