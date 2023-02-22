Grand Jury Indicts Locals For Bail Jumping, Car Theft, Drugs

A Dalton man has been charged with bail jumping, a Canaan man with stealing a car, and two Coos women with drug possession in the February round of felony indictments handed up by a grand jury at Coos Superior Court.
Beth Cameron, 35, of Groveton, was indicted on three Class B felony counts of possessing crack cocaine, methamphetamine, and fentanyl in Northumberland on Sept. 30.
Cameron also faces a Class B felony count of unlawfully driving on Sept. 30 in Northumberland after being certified a habitual offender by the New Hampshire Department of Motor Vehicles, which revoked her license in 2009.
Taylor L. Caron, 30, of Colebrook, was indicted on a special class felony count of possessing fentanyl with the intent to sell it on Sept. 29 in Northumberland. Caron is accused of possessing more than one gram of fentanyl after being convicted of felony drug possession in 2017 at Coos Superior Court.
She also faces a Class A felony count of subsequent-offense possession of drugs for having methamphetamine on Sept. 29.
Michael R. Jordan, 19, of Canaan, Vt., was indicted on a Class A felony count of theft by unauthorized taking and a Class A felony count of receiving stolen property. On Dec. 28 in Colebrook, county prosecutors said Jordan stole a 2008 Toyota Sienna from Frederick Moe.
Brandon P. Loux, 46, of Concord, N.H., was indicted on six Class B felony counts of subsequent-offense violation of a restraining order. Between June 3 and June 6 in Colebrook, prosecutors said Loux violated a domestic violence protective order issued at Colebrook Circuit Court in March 2022 when he twice entered a Colebrook residence he was ordered to stay away from and when he sent multiple social media messages and more than 40 text messages and made multiple telephone calls to a woman he was ordered to have no contact with, after having been convicted of an offense at the Colebrook court in March. Loux is accused of “driving back and forth past her residence while honking his vehicle’s horn.”
Jeff E. Miller, 40, of Dalton, was indicted on a Class A felony count of bail jumping after failing to appear for a hearing at Coos Superior Court as required by the conditions of his release on bail and for an offense punishable by a maximum state prison sentence of 15 years. In February 2021, Miller was indicted by a Coos Superior Court grand jury on a Class A felony count of possessing methamphetamine, a charge that carries a maximum sentence of 7 1/2 to 15 years and comes after a previous conviction of meth possession in 2018.
Sean A. Nolan, 37, of Methuen, Mass., was indicted on a Class B felony count of unlawfully driving on Route 3 in Northumberland on Aug. 14, 2021, after being certified a habitual offender by the New Hampshire Department of Motor Vehicles, which revoked his license in 2010.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.