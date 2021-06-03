St. Johnsbury armed robbery suspect Rafael Ortiz has been indicted by a federal grand jury for felony unlawful transport of a firearm.
The indictment was filed in U.S. District Court in Burlington on Thursday.
Ortiz, 44, is accused of being a felon in possession of a Sig Sauer P320 9-millimeter handgun “loaded with approximately 14 rounds of ammunition,” according to the indictment.
U.S. District Court
Ortiz, who is already being held in federal detention at Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans, pleaded not guilty to the charge.
Vermont State Police apprehended Ortiz in downtown Lyndonville last month.
Troopers say he was armed with the gun as well as a “dagger” and a “small meat cleaver.”
According to court documents, police said Ortiz pulled the gun from his waistband while being pursued on foot and threw the gun into some bushes where police later retrieved it.
Police were looking for Ortiz because he was the subject of two arrest warrants in connection with an alleged armed robbery on Railroad Street and other crimes in St. Johnsbury this year.
A records check indicated that Ortiz has several felony convictions in the state of Connecticut dating back to 1995 including criminal possession of a gun in 2017.
A further records check by police revealed that Ortiz’s criminal history in Connecticut also includes convictions for possession or sale of narcotics, numerous probation violations and several resisting arrest charges.
Ortiz’s Vermont criminal record includes a dismissed cocaine and weapons possession case in 2012.
Ortiz lists his current address in Ascutney, Vermont.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.