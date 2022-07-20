The three-year-old child that nearly drowned in a Newport swimming pool is now out of the hospital and recovering in a rehabilitation center thanks in part to the life-saving actions of a 17-year-old teenager.
And the victim’s grandfather has now been charged with felony cruelty to a child and a misdemeanor charge of reckless endangerment in connection with the incident which occurred on July 5 at 363 Sias Avenue in Newport City.
Kevin West, 46, pleaded not guilty to the charges in Orleans Superior Court on Tuesday and was released on conditions by Judge Lisa A. Warren.
West is accused of falling asleep on a pool deck when he should have been watching his grandson, Aweyn West, who was playing near the pool and eventually fell into the water.
According to court documents, the child was in the pool for over seven minutes before being located and pulled from the water by an unidentified teen.
A police report says the teen arrived at the home and became concerned after the child could not be located. The teen began calling the boy’s name and searching for him. The teen then spotted the boy face-down in the middle of the pool and immediately jumped into the water, grabbed the unresponsive child and took him into the house where CPR was attempted. The child was then rushed to North County Hospital by a family member and then airlifted to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H.
West told police he fell asleep because he has ‘sleep apnea’ and that he had not fallen asleep until approximately 3:30 a.m. on July 5 and had been woken up at 6:30 a.m. Weeks said in court documents that if he doesn’t get at least four hours of sleep, it’s like he hasn’t slept at all.
West faces a possible sentence of up to eleven years in prison and $21,000 in fines.
