Granite Senior Living Community Nabs $20 Million Federal Loan
Buy Now

Don Bouchard, of Horizons Engineering, seen here before the Littleton Zoning Board of Adjustment in February, went before the Littleton Planning Board last week to advance the plan for Granite Senior Services, the senior living community planned at 1262 St. Johnsbury Rd. (File photo by Robert Blechl)

LITTLETON — The Granite Senior Services senior living community, first presented nearly three years ago and slated for St. Johnsbury Road, has taken a big leap forward after nabbing a $20.638 million federal loan.

The money was announced on Tuesday by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which is investing a total of $981 million to expand market opportunities for rural businesses and entrepreneurs in 47 states and in Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments