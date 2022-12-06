Granite Senior Living Community Nabs $20 Million Federal Loan

LITTLETON — The Granite Senior Services senior living community, first presented nearly three years ago and slated for St. Johnsbury Road, has taken a big leap forward after nabbing a $20.638 million federal loan.
The money was announced on Tuesday by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which is investing a total of $981 million to expand market opportunities for rural businesses and entrepreneurs in 47 states and in Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
In Littleton, the loan from USDA’s Rural Development program will be used to build and run an assisted living facility encompassing 104 senior care units offering a continuum of care, including assisted living, independent living in multi-family dwellings, and memory care options.
In a statement, USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack said, “Under the leadership of President Biden and Vice President Harris, USDA is dedicated to helping people through job creation and expansion of entrepreneurial opportunities in the rural places they live. The partnerships we’re announcing today demonstrate USDA’s commitment to advocating for rural business owners and building brighter futures for everyone in rural America.”
According to USDA officials, the funding will help keep resources and wealth made by rural people at home through affordable financing and technical assistance, will help rural Americans launch businesses and allow small business owners to grow, and will also create new economic opportunities for communities and people who historically have lacked access to critical resources and financing.
In February 2020, Granite Senior Services LLC (GSS) received special exception approval from the Littleton Zoning Board of Adjustment to build a nursing home and elderly congregate care facility in a rural zone on an 8.13-acre parcel at 1262 St. Johnsbury Road, as well as a variance approval to allow a medical facility, office building, and on-site parking.
The residential care facility will encompass independent living in multi-family dwellings, assisted living in apartments, and memory care in apartment-style living.
Under the plan presented in 2020, a two-story facility of up to 120,000 square feet will house 12 to 24 memory care units with full-time care providers, about 24 assisted living units, and about 33 independent care apartments.
The medical facility, which is independent and separate from the living facility and will be leased to healthcare providers to serve both on-site residents and non-residents from the greater Littleton community, will encompass nearly 53,000 square feet.
The project is in an area currently not served by town water and sewer.
Both will be extended to the development at a fully-paid cost by GSS.
In May 2020, Littleton Planning Board approved lot line adjustments for a second lot of 17 acres and third lot of 6.37 acres, the latter for the medical office facility).
In October 2020, a building permit was approved for the medical facility.
Part of the property supports a Masonic lodge that was completed in 2011 and will be torn down and removed.
The registered manager for GSS, incorporated in April 2018, is George Papadimatos, who has a business address in Littleton. The registered agent is Robert A Dietz, a commercial and corporate attorney with an office address in Laconia.
On Tuesday afternoon, Papadimatos said the attorneys involved in the project are preparing an official statement that he said will contain much information about the project, but that statement will not be available for at least a few more days.
Horizons Engineering, of Littleton, remains the project engineer and Dan Hebert, of Colebrook, the contractor, he said.
The USDA made 242 awards through eight programs designed to create economic opportunities for people and businesses in rural areas.
The programs are the Biofuel Producer Relief Payments Program, Business and Industry Loan Guarantees, Community Facilities Guaranteed Loan Program, Rural Cooperative Development Grant Program, the Rural Economic Development Loan and Grant Program, Rural Innovation Stronger Economy Grants program, the Rural Microentrepreneur Assistance Program, and the Water and Waste Disposal Loan Guarantees.
GSS received a Business and Industry loan guarantee.
GSS was one of two projects in New Hampshire that received USDA money. The second was for a $4,006 grant to the Wentworth Economic Development Corp. to provide business-based technical assistance and training to micro-entrepreneurs.
