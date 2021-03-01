Sen. Maggie Hassan heard from Granite Staters on the need for direct relief in the next COVID-19 federal relief package during a virtual roundtable on Monday.
“We have to take action and support our communities which continue to feel the devastating impacts of this virus,” said Hassan.
The U.S. House of Representatives has passed its version of the $1.9 trillion COVID relief package which includes $1,400 stimulus checks (for those making up to $75,000) and $400 expanded unemployment insurance benefits (through Aug. 29).
It also expands the child tax credit to $3,000 per child up to age 17, and $3,600 for children under age 6, and provides $130 billion in local relief for counties and municipalities.
The Senate is expected to prepare its version of the bill this week.
“We know here in Congress that we need to act really quickly,” Hassan said.
During the roundtable, New Hampshire residents talked about the importance of continued relief.
Josh Meehan, executive director of Keene Housing, noted that the House bill includes $5 billion in additional funding for emergency housing choice vouchers, which he called an urgent need.
During the pandemic, Keene Housing has experienced a surge in voucher applications, which has caused longer wait times. Meanwhile, applicants’ median incomes have plummeted as more people struggle with COVID-related layoffs.
“Any opportunity for new permanent vouchers is desperately needed,” Meehan said.
Stephanie McKay of Plaistow called for the renewal of pandemic unemployment assistance before the current program expires on March 14.
McKay pointed to her own experience: She was in the middle of a career change when the pandemic struck, a job offer was rescinded due to COVID, and she was denied unemployment for months.
Today she runs a Facebook page with over 4,500 members, all of them Granite Staters who have encountered problems with unemployment insurance claims.
“I think it’s very important that we get something passed and in place prior to the 14th [and] make sure that the federal guidelines are clear so there’s no misinterpretation from [the New Hampshire Employment Security],” she said.
Jeanne Robillard, CEO of Tri-County CAP, said the North Country continues to face across-the-board problems during the pandemic.
She pointed to an increased need for homeless beds, higher rates of food insecurity, a lack of broadband access, and a shortage of child care services throughout Coos and northern Grafton County.
Anne Grassie, the family services coordinator for the Rochester Child Care Center (RCCC), said insufficient child care is a statewide issue.
Grassie said child care centers have been slow to recover (RCCC is at 75% of its pre-COVID enrollment) and about 40 child care centers have closed statewide during the pandemic.
“We have fewer children in each classroom. When we first opened we were down to groups of 10. That really does impact your bottom line, because you need almost as many teachers [as before the pandemic],” she said.
Moving forward, child care centers face a staffing crunch. Between December 2019 and December 2020, 178,000 child care workers left the industry according to U.S. labor statistics, Grassie said.
“When you have trouble with staffing you can’t fully enroll your classrooms,” she said, adding, “We’re not getting any resumes. One of the saddest things is we find a hire, and we get a resignation from another staff member that’s going to move to the school department or to Target, because they pay more.”
Meanwhile, Grassie worried that COVID-related drops in enrollment, and hikes in insurance costs, would drive up child care costs.
“We’re really worried about parents being able to afford higher tuition rates,” she said, noting that one large-scale child care facility in southern New Hampshire recently raised its rates 25%.
It’s not just child care. Households continue to cope with cost increases in all areas.
McKay said the COVID relief bill — with its stimulus checks, enhanced unemployment, and other benefits — would provide much-needed help as New Hampshire households grapple with higher bills for food, utilities, and more.
“Families are home all the time now. So our electric bill has increased. My food bill, with children home 24/7, has probably quadrupled. The broadband is more expensive. The TV is more expensive. Electricity, oil, everything has escalated in cost,” she said. “And I don’t think that’s considered a lot. People say ‘You’re getting unemployment.’ Well, I’m not making what I was before. And [my kids] here all the time and they eat me out of house and home.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.