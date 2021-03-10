Grant Funding Article Stirs Debate

WHITEFIELD — Ultimately, it passed.
A proposal to move $100,000 from the town’s unassigned fund balance into a newly created Grant Match Capital Reserve Fund, to provide matching funds for grant opportunities, was approved by a clear-cut hand vote at Whitefield Town Meeting on Tuesday.
However, it wasn’t that simple.
The warrant article was discussed for over a half-hour and survived three attempted amendments, two of which sought to slash its funding.
At the heart of the debate was a simple question: Should money be invested in economic development or returned to taxpayers?
A small but vocal group argued the latter.
Town resident Randy Meier stated that times were tough, and some households were struggling to make ends meet.
“None of us have any extra money,” he said. In order to afford a higher property bill, he added, “That comes out of my grandkids savings account.”
Peter Corey, a member of the Board of Selectmen, said matching funds were vital to the town’s economic development.
Communities with matching funds score higher on grant applications, and are more likely to be awarded grants for infrastructure improvements, which are necessary for Whitefield to grow its commercial sector, he said.
“If you want to attract investment and business, you need to have infrastructure,” Corey said. “For example, we have an industry that’s looking at a parcel in the [Whitefield Industrial Park] but we don’t have water to that parcel. We would need a grant to extend a water line to that parcel to attract the business.”
Corey, a former member of the Whitefield Economic Development Corp. and the recently appointed head of the Northern Community Investment Corporation, noted the town failed to secure an $86,000 sidewalk grant last year because they lacked matching funds.
“We lost out to Littleton because they already had the matching funds,” he said.
Meier objected to the comparison between Littleton and Whitefield. He described them as distinctly different communities, economically. He said Whitefield simply lacked the financial means to aggressively pursue grant funding.
“Littleton has industry, they pay the taxes. There’s no business here [in Whitefield], we run them out of town. We don’t have any businesses to support this,” he said.
In response, Corey said Whitefield needed to build up its commercial base and create more jobs, which grant funding can assist with, he said.
“Its not just sidewalks, it’s all sots of things,” Corey said. “We just got $10.3 million in grant funds for water projects. We’re going have to pursue more grant funds for future water projects, and sewer projects, and road projects. But we can’t do it if we don’t have the required match,” Corey said.
Two amendments were proposed to cut funding. One to $5,000, the other to $45,000. Both failed.
Another proposed amendment, to require a public hearing before using the matching funds, failed 26-16. Corey noted that public hearings are already required.
Ultimately, the town meeting voters gathered in the White Mountain Regional High School gymnasium agreed with Corey’s assessment.
“I think we’re asking everybody to understand, you’ve got to make an investment in your community, and you cant compete with the other communities that are getting all of these grants if you don’t have the funds available to do that,” he said.
