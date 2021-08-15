Grant Funding Sought To Pursue Flood Solutions In Lyndon

LYNDON — Six years ago the Hazard Mitigation Committee identified over 30 projects to address the town’s flood problems.
Most of those projects were shelved for lack of funds or interest.
Now two original committee members — state Rep. Martha Feltus and Planning Commissioner Ken Mason — are advancing plans to reassemble the HMC, select a project, and secure federal funds for a scoping study.
They received the blessing of the select board, who voted 3-0 on Tuesday to support Feltus and Mason’s efforts.
“We’re anxious to get started,” Feltus said.
The first step, Feltus said, is to reconvene the town’s Hazard Mitigation Committee. They would revisit the 393-page plan they created in 2015 and choose from one of 32 flood mitigation projects included in the document.
They would then apply for FEMA Building Resilient Infrastructure and Community (BRIC) grant funds to conduct a scoping study. That would determine if the project would be viable, worthwhile and cost-effective.
If a project checked all the boxes, the town would have to seek additional grant funding to perform the work.
A community must have an active Hazard Mitigation Plan to qualify for BRIC funding. Lyndon’s expires in September and grant funding for an update has been late-arriving.
To circumvent that requirement, Feltus and Mason are in talks with regional planning agency Northeast Vermont Development Association (NVDA), who could apply for and administer the grant on the town’s behalf.
NVDA has expressed willingness, but is reviewing the amount of work the application would require before making a firm commitment, Feltus said.
Feltus said she favored running the grant application through NVDA rather than waiting for the town to update its Hazard Mitigation Plan, which could push back the scoping study nearly two years.
“We would like to jump start the process,” she said.
Feltus hopes to reconvene the Hazard Mitigation Committee next week, with substitutions for members who are no longer available. She and Mason were part of the original committee. She emphasized that Zoning and Planning Administrator Nicole Gratton would be part of the process.
High-priority projects could include changes to the intersection of Route 5, 114 and 122, replacement of the Route 5 bridge over the Passumpsic River, and replacement of dry culverts located south of the bridge.
Multiple studies have ranked those areas as top flood risks.
“It would probably be one of those three areas … that I’d imagine this committee would look at,” Feltus said.
The Select Board thanked Feltus and Mason for taking the initiative on the BRIC grant applications and wished them well.
Said Said select board member Nancy Blankenshp, “I think it’s wonderful you want to take this on again.”
REAPPRAISAL COST
The select board experienced a bit of sticker shock.
Lawrence Willey, a Town Lister, said the upcoming town re-appraisal would likely cost in the ballpark of $375,000, more than twice what the select board members had anticipated.
“I thought we were aiming to have $150,000 saved,” said select board Chair Chris Thompson.
Willey described it as a supply and demand issue. Only five companies can perform municipal re-appraisals, and they are booked six-months-out due to a COVID-19 generated backlog of work.
Adding to costs, the town will probably have to replace some or all of its computers, because the town’s current operating system is outdated and won’t work with the ‘computerized mass appraisal program’ used by most appraisal firms.
Blankenship asked if the town could push back the reappraisal, in order to build up funds and not overburden the taxpayers. Willey said no, because the town’s current 11-year-old reappraisal does not reflect current valuations.
“Because of the COVID influenced sales in this town, I think when the new sales equalization study is done, I think our common level of appraisal is going to be so far out of whack it will trigger an automatic reappraisal by the legislature,” Willey said.
He added that “It’s better to get the ball rolling now before they mandate it. Because that gives you a little more flexibility.”
Willey said the plan is to issue a Request for Proposals at the end of September.
The town currently has approximately $125,00 set aside for the reappraisal. Blankenship worried that paying for it now, and maintaining a level tax rate, would result in potentially big cuts to town services in the next budget cycle.
“That’s a significant amount of money. I mean, it’s a lot,” she said.
Added Thompson, “We’re not in panic mode yet but there’s some smoke on the horizon.”
CEMETERY CHANGE
Lyndon Center Cemetery will not allow remains above ground.
The Select Board voted 3-0 to accept the recommendation of cemetery sexton Brian Coderre to prohibit vaults, mausoleums, tombs or crypts.
The 228-year-old cemetery had previously allowed such above ground structures at the discretion of the select board.
The rule change is intended to support perpetual care of the cemetery grounds (such as mowing or weed whacking) and does not apply to tomb stones.
