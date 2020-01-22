The St. Johnsbury School District announced that the school’s Pre-Kindergarten Collaborative has earned a grant for up to $2,475 to fund the cost of 75 Welcome Bags, to include a Family Folder. Inside the folder, will be resources for parents, children’s books to specifically support early literacy, as well as art supplies for the family.
“These transition opportunities help children and families to feel comfortable beginning school at The St. Johnsbury School,” said Sharma Gencarelle, Early Education Coordinator in the St. Johnsbury School District. “We are excited to be partnering with NEKCA in the great work of supporting young children and families, and are looking forward to more collaboration in the future!”
