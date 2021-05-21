Grant funds provided by the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) will help complete a design for a stormwater system in the heart of Concord village.
The project involves the installation of an infiltration basin, stormwater collection system and chambered stormwater infiltration system. The system will provide treatment of dirty stormwater, help infiltrate stormwater into the ground and slow down flows prior to its current discharge point to the Moose River.
The Essex County Natural Resources Conservation District has worked with the DEC’s Basin Planner to identify this project as a high priority in the Upper Connecticut Tactical Basin Plan. The conservation district, the DEC, the Town of Concord, and Stone Environmental will be moving closer to implementing this project in the following year.
For more information, contact the Essex NRCD Manager, Heather Johnson, at essexnrcd@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.