Grant funds provided by the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) will help complete a design for a stormwater system in the heart of Concord village.

The project involves the installation of an infiltration basin, stormwater collection system and chambered stormwater infiltration system. The system will provide treatment of dirty stormwater, help infiltrate stormwater into the ground and slow down flows prior to its current discharge point to the Moose River.

The Essex County Natural Resources Conservation District has worked with the DEC’s Basin Planner to identify this project as a high priority in the Upper Connecticut Tactical Basin Plan. The conservation district, the DEC, the Town of Concord, and Stone Environmental will be moving closer to implementing this project in the following year.

For more information, contact the Essex NRCD Manager, Heather Johnson, at essexnrcd@gmail.com.

