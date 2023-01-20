Grant Helps Re-establish St. Johnsbury Neighborhood Associations

ST. JOHNSBURY — Working together, Discover St. Johnsbury, the Community Restorative Justice Center, and the St. Johnsbury Community Hub have received a $30,000 grant from the Vermont Community Foundation’s Regional and Local Impact program to re-establish St. Johnsbury’s neighborhood associations, to create intentional points of social and civic engagement for all community members.
St. Johnsbury’s neighborhood associations were first formed in 2008 by the Community Restorative Justice Center (CRJC), in an effort to build residents’ civic engagement. At that time, CRJC was successful in fostering eight community-led associations, but in the years since - especially with changes to association leadership during the pandemic - new efforts were needed to reinvigorate the project.
All three organizations share community-building purposes as part of their missions, and they decided to work together to create a plan for re-establishing the associations. This collaboration flows from each organization’s work to form deeper connections between neighbors in St. Johnsbury, to welcome new residents, to develop a shared sense of community pride, and to create bonds that cross socio-economic and political divides.
“This funding allows us to continue our long-lasting tradition of community engagement. We know that everyone - no matter their race, citizenship status, or class - can benefit from building stronger relations among neighbors, organizing and unifying our collective voices, and empowering residents to identify community assets and needs while initiating positive changes,” says Omara Rivera-Vázquez, executive director of the CRJC.
“It’s never too late, or too soon, to get to know your neighbors,” says Gillian Sewake, director of Discover St. Johnsbury. “With strong social connections, a strong sense of community pride and engagement will follow.”
Funding from the Vermont Community Foundation’s Regional and Local Impact grant program will be used to support a one-year, part-time position to work within the community to identify natural neighborhood identities, support the formation of neighborhood associations, facilitate their first meetings using the St. J Hub’s “NeighborUp” model, and provide mini-grants and ongoing support for the associations in year two.
“The result will be between 8-12 community-led neighborhood associations, which will identify and move forward their own goals and projects,” Sewake added. “The partners will be working together over the next month to develop a job description for a part-time project manager.”
Since 2002, Discover St. Johnsbury (previously known as the St. Johnsbury Chamber of Commerce) has stimulated and promoted the vitality of St. Johnsbury’s cultural, commercial, and community resources through regional marketing, producing community events, support for local businesses, and other economic development activities.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.