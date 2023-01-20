Grant Helps Re-establish St. Johnsbury Neighborhood Associations
Downtown St. Johnsbury looking southeast on Aug. 15, 2022. (Aerial photo by Dana Gray)

ST. JOHNSBURY — Working together, Discover St. Johnsbury, the Community Restorative Justice Center, and the St. Johnsbury Community Hub have received a $30,000 grant from the Vermont Community Foundation’s Regional and Local Impact program to re-establish St. Johnsbury’s neighborhood associations, to create intentional points of social and civic engagement for all community members.

St. Johnsbury’s neighborhood associations were first formed in 2008 by the Community Restorative Justice Center (CRJC), in an effort to build residents’ civic engagement. At that time, CRJC was successful in fostering eight community-led associations, but in the years since - especially with changes to association leadership during the pandemic - new efforts were needed to reinvigorate the project.

